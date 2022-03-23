SVB Securities Strengthens Tech Investment Banking Team with the Addition of Georgi Balinov

BOSTON, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SVB Securities, a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, announced today that Georgi Balinov has joined the firm's tech investment banking team as a senior managing director. He will be responsible for SVB Securities' efforts to deliver advisory and capital solutions across the rapidly growing fintech vertical. Balinov will partner alongside Henry Pinnell in leading the coverage of the vertical and will report directly to Jason Auerbach, Co-Head of Investment Banking and Global Head of Tech Investment Banking.

"We are excited to welcome Georgi to SVB Securities as his deep expertise in fintech will strengthen our ability to serve this innovative space and the clients who are reinventing the world of finance and payments," said Auerbach. "It's clear that fintech is experiencing tremendous growth, leading to an unprecedented level of business formation and capital raising. Georgi will be a great asset to the team as we continue to expand our capabilities in this area."

Balinov brings more than 18 years of experience to SVB Securities. Most recently, he was a Managing Director and Head of Global PayTech Banking at Barclays. Previously, he was Head of FinTech Banking for the Americas at BofA Merrill Lynch where he was responsible for financial technology investment banking coverage across the payments, financial software, capital markets tech and data sectors. In addition, Balinov has been deeply involved in increasing visibility for the LGBT community in financial services, through involvement in immigration and marriage equality, and through a variety of organizations in his birth country of Bulgaria.

"I am thrilled to join SVB Securities' technology investment banking team," said Balinov. "Powered by Silicon Valley Bank's leading financial platform serving the innovation economy, we are extremely well positioned to support our clients with a full suite of investment banking services, and with particular relevance to the fintech ecosystem."

SVB Securities' investment banking franchise focuses on the healthcare and technology sectors, providing capital markets and advisory services to help clients achieve their strategic objectives. SVB Securities expanded into tech investment banking in September 2021.

To learn more, visit: https://www.svbleerink.com/

About SVB Securities

As a leading investment bank serving the innovation economy, SVB Securities helps its clients move healthcare and technology forward. With differentiated sector knowledge, deep expertise, and an extensive suite of capital market and advisory solutions, the firm is the innovation economy's partner of choice. SVB Securities is one of SVB Financial Group's (Nasdaq: SIVB) core businesses, along with Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, and SVB Capital. Learn more at svb.com. [SIVB-L]

SVB Securities

Contact: Diane Vieira

(617) 918-4097

Prosek Partners for SVB Securities

Contact: Amalia Lytle

(646) 818-9271

View original content:

SOURCE SVB Securities