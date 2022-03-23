Vista Outdoor Named One of America's Most Trusted Companies by Newsweek

Company honored for achieving three main public touchpoints of trust — with customers, investors and employees.

ANOKA, Minn., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO), the parent company of 39 renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products to consumers around the globe, is proud to announce it has been named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Trusted Companies 2022.

This prestigious award is presented by Newsweek and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider. The awards list, which features 400 companies across 22 industries, was announced on March 22 and is live on Newsweek's website. Vista Outdoor was one of just 25 Consumer Goods companies selected.

"We are honored and humbled to be named one of America's Most Trusted Companies for 2022," said Chris Metz, CEO, Vista Outdoor. "Our company prioritizes building trust with our employees, customers and investors. Everything we do centers on the people-first culture we strive to create. It infuses how we design and sell products that customers rely on, the way we interact internally with our more than 6,000 employees, and the integrity that guides our customer, supplier and investor relationships. Trust is a trait we value greatly, and it's one we strive to uphold in all aspects of our business."

Vista Outdoor, its brands and employees also promote a culture of trust through the Vista Outdoor Corporate Responsibility values: Sustainability, Community, Safety and the Vista Outdoor Foundation. These values bring the Vista Outdoor mission to life and drive the belief that business success can leverage positive change and impact in the world.

America's Most Trusted Companies 2022 were identified in an independent survey based on a vast sample of approximately 50,000 U.S. residents who rated companies they know on three touchpoints of trust — customer trust, investor trust and employee trust. A total of 110,000 evaluations were submitted. All stock exchange-listed companies with a revenue of more than $500 million in 2020 were considered in the study, which was conducted in the third quarter of 2021.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE: VSTO) is the parent company of more than three dozen renowned brands that design, manufacture and market sporting and outdoor products. We serve a broad and diverse range of consumers around the globe, including outdoor enthusiasts, golfers, cyclists, backyard grillers, campers, hunters, recreational shooters, athletes, as well as law enforcement and military professionals. Our reporting segments, Outdoor Products and Sporting Products, provide these consumers with a wide range of performance-driven, high-quality and innovative outdoor and sporting products. Our operating model leverages shared resources across brands to achieve levels of excellence and performance that would be out of reach for any one brand on its own. Brands include Remington Ammunition, Bushnell, CamelBak, Bushnell Golf, Foresight Sports, Fiber Energy Products, Bell Helmets, Camp Chef, Giro, QuietKat, Stone Glacier, Federal Ammunition and more. Vista Outdoor products are sold at leading retailers and distributors across North America and worldwide. For news and information, visit our website at www.vistaoutdoor.com .

