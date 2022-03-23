Wax-it Histology Services, Inc. increases IHC automation capabilities with state-of-the-art IHC equipment: Dako Autostainer Link 48 & intelliPATH FLX

VANCOUVER, BC, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Wax-it Histology Services, Inc. is excited to announce two new additions to their IHC automation staining system in their laboratory, the Dako Autostainer Link 48 and intelliPATH FLX Automated Slide Stainer. These advanced automated machines deliver high speed and throughput to ensure rapid turnaround times and high-quality IHC stained slides.

Aruna Somasiri, co-founder and CEO commented "The implementation of the autostainers will allow our clients to run more preclinical or clinical studies in less time while ensuring consistent and accurate data. It will play a vital role in allowing our company to accelerate medical breakthroughs.

About Wax-it Histology Services, Inc.

Wax-it Histology Services Inc., a GLP-compliant histopathology laboratory with over 24 years of experience, is committed to providing consistent, high-quality histology services with quick turn-around times to the international scientific research community. Whether it is a pilot project requiring custom protocol development or a large-scale multi-timepoint drug efficacy study, each project is individually customized and undergoes the strictest of quality control measures before being presented back to you, our valuable client.

