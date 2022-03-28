CommerceHub Introduces New Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite Solutions as Part of its Trusted Commerce Network, Helping Businesses Grow Faster and Provide Exceptional Customer Experiences

CommerceHub Introduces New Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite Solutions as Part of its Trusted Commerce Network, Helping Businesses Grow Faster and Provide Exceptional Customer Experiences

Comprehensive ecommerce capabilities include unified drop ship and marketplace, new catalog services, and fast, effortless fulfillment

LATHAM, N.Y., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CommerceHub , where 15,000 brands, retailers and suppliers transact over $35 billion in gross merchandise value annually, today introduced its new Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite solutions, enabling clients to accelerate growth and deliver exceptional customer experiences while simplifying operations.

CommerceHub Introduces New Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite Solutions as Part of its Trusted Commerce Network (PRNewswire)

CommerceHub is delivering a modern platform to meet the new and emerging needs of the Now Economy.

Consumer demands have significantly increased in the last few years and it's difficult for businesses to keep up. Meeting consumer expectations today means:

Have the products they want, always in stock

Deliver them faster and for free

Make the experience enjoyable and hassle-free

With today's solution suite releases, CommerceHub now makes it easier for retailers to meet ever-increasing consumer expectations while minimizing the time it takes to get up and running with agile, modern tools to drive their businesses forward. The Commerce Suite evolves CommerceHub's leading drop ship network to add marketplace and product content services. The Delivery Suite brings together multiple point solutions into a single package to help address the end-to-end needs of managing the increasing complexity of last mile delivery.

"The world of commerce has evolved, and we call this the Now Economy. Consumers want more choice, fast and effortless delivery, and an exceptional experience, and they want it now," said Bryan Dove, CEO, CommerceHub. "We're enabling the world's leading brands and retailers to meet these rapidly evolving needs and provide optimal experiences for their customers, leveraging the world's most trusted commerce network. With Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite, we are delivering a modern platform to meet the new and emerging needs of online commerce, including a one-stop shop to seamlessly manage fulfillment."

Commerce Suite

Commerce Suite provides a unified solution for drop ship and marketplace, where one connection gives retailers and suppliers access to both business models. CommerceHub understands that drop ship and marketplace models are closely related and to better meet customer needs, it is now offering both in one easy-to-use solution with a single connection to an integrated commerce network. Now businesses can avoid the limitations of point products, and instead rely on a comprehensive solution designed to rapidly scale growth. With Commerce Suite, users can:

Fluidly shift assortment categories and items between business models to adapt to changing demand and market trends, enabling faster growth

Maintain control over their brand and customer experience (CX) with curated, invite-only marketplace sellers

Simplify operations and reduce cost by leveraging the same systems and processes for drop ship and marketplace

Additionally, the new product onboarding and discovery capabilities of Commerce Suite provide the best place to find new products and partners, enabling users to:

Search for new products and partners that fit specific criteria

Quickly experiment with new assortment options within their store

Reduce item setup time from weeks to days with new advanced catalog services

The Commerce Suite is available as an upgrade to all current and new CommerceHub retail customers without requiring additional licensing fees and helps avoid time-consuming IT projects.

Delivery Suite

Delivery has become exponentially more complicated as ecommerce has evolved and consumer demands have shifted. To optimize effortless delivery experiences across all orders, the CommerceHub Delivery Suite provides integrated delivery management designed to:

Improve conversion with more accurate delivery promises to customers, whether fulfilling from your inventory or directly from the vendor

Reduce costs with enterprise-grade rate shopping, so you can balance contracts and constraints for last mile delivery partners

Ensure supplier compliance with delivery label generation

Create unified visibility for all first- and third-party orders in a single view

Anticipate disruptions and proactively alert customers with predicted-to-miss capabilities

Improve customer satisfaction with branded order tracking and proactive notifications

Provide support for all parcel and LTL shipments and carriers

CommerceHub has created an ecosystem of partners building additional innovation into its solution suites.

"As a longtime partner of CommerceHub, we're excited to be part of Delivery Suite," said Rob Taylor, President of Last Mile at project44. "Our last mile platform provides supply chain leaders with total order transparency and predictive delivery data that allows them to identify and recover at-risk orders, often before the consumer even knows there's been an issue, reducing costly WISMO calls and setting a new bar for our shared customers' delivery experience. Joining forces with CommerceHub equips brands, regardless of fulfillment method, with real-time visibility, predictive insights, and cost savings that improve the consumer delivery experience and turn last mile complexity into competitive advantage."

Delivery Suite also benefits from a partnership with Shipium to bring to market competitive fulfillment solutions for CommerceHub customers. "Competing for customer growth and loyalty is an essential priority for retailers right now," said Jason Murray, co-founder and CEO of Shipium, and former 19-year veteran and executive at Amazon. "Providing a competitive delivery experience on top of its best-in-class network will be a boon for customers and the industry because it focuses on what matters most to the consumer."

The power of a unified commerce network is delivering more value and better experiences for consumers as well as retailers, brands and suppliers. "The post-sales experience has become a critical value driver for retailers and brands, providing consumers with user-friendly tracking, real-time updates, and easy self-service returns and exchanges," said Tobias Buxhoidt, CEO, parcelLab. "CommerceHub's Delivery Suite is providing exceptional customer value to address these opportunities, and we are excited to be integrating our parcelLab platform with the solution. By easily connecting merchants, carriers and consumers together, all parties benefit through more accurate and timely information and easier communication."

Commerce Suite and Delivery Suite are available now. For additional resources:

Read our blog on the advantages of unified drop ship and marketplace on the advantages of unified drop ship and marketplace

About CommerceHub

CommerceHub builds the network making it easier than ever to get the products consumers want, right when they want them. Our unified commerce network is connecting supply, demand and delivery for the world's leading retailers and brands, to extend their retail and commerce businesses, and improve the shopping experience for everyone. With the industry's most robust and scalable network, CommerceHub helps over 15,000 retailers, brands and suppliers achieve over $35 billion in Gross Merchandise Value annually. Visit commercehub.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CommerceHub