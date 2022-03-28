Embrace Home Loans Launches Sweepstakes for Veterans

National mortgage lender will select one veteran to win Grand Prize of $25,000

—NASCAR's Kurt Busch to meet winner and deliver prize—

MIDDLETOWN, R.I., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Embrace Home Loans, a top-ranked national mortgage lender, today launched the 2022 "Hero's Ride Home" Sweepstakes, in which military members, veterans and their spouses can enter to win a grand prize of $25,000 to help cover mortgage payments, housing costs, or other expenses.

NASCAR star and current driver of the #45 Toyota Camry TRD for 23XI Racing, Kurt Busch, is working with Embrace to amplify the company's support of the military. Embrace will select the grand-prize winner in early June, and the winner will have an opportunity to meet Busch to accept the prize. Weekly drawings for prizes donated by Busch and 23XI Racing begin on April 8.

Embrace joined forces with Busch earlier this month when 23XI Racing announced the addition of the company to the team's 2022 partner lineup. Embrace branding will be prominently featured at select races this season on the 23XI cars driven by Busch and Bubba Wallace, as well as on the drivers' suits and other team equipment throughout the year.

A longtime supporter of U.S. military service members, Embrace offers a host of VA loans and home financing options for veterans and their families. "We are delighted to create the 'Hero's Ride Home' Sweepstakes to give back to those who serve," said Buddy Hardiman, senior vice president of sales with Embrace. "We're also very excited to work with Kurt Busch, who is dedicated to helping military members and veterans."

"I'm proud to support Embrace's 'Hero's Ride Home' Sweepstakes," said Busch. "I'm constantly inspired by our military veterans and service members and the sacrifices they've made for our country. This is another great opportunity to give back to our heroes and help them reintegrate into civilian life. I can't wait to announce the grand prize winner of this very special event."

For more information and official rules, please visit embracehomeloans.com/vetsweepstakesrules.

About The "Hero's Ride Home" Sweepstakes

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR CHANCES OF WINNING. ALL WINNERS ARE SUBJECT TO VERIFICATION OF ELIGIBILITY. One $25,000 Grand Prize and six Weekly Prizes (valued $50-250) will be awarded. Winner will be solely responsible for payment of any and all federal, state, or local taxes related to prize(s) won. Sweepstakes begins at 12:00 PM ET on March 28, 2022 and ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on May 30, 2022 Must be a current or former member of the United States Armed Forces, serving honorably. Open to legal residents of the United States and DC (EXCLUDING NEW YORK) 18 years of age or older and of the age of majority in their state of residence (i.e., 19 years of age in AL and NE; 21 years of age in MS). Void where prohibited. Visit embracehomeloans.com/vetsweepstakesrules for complete Official Rules, including how to enter, odds, prize details, and restrictions.

About Embrace Home Loans

Founded in 1983, Embrace Home Loans is a prominent mortgage lender that provides borrowers and financial institutions with an exceptional mortgage experience. Licensed in 50 states and the District of Columbia, Embrace has been recognized seven times as one of the Best Medium-sized Companies to Work for in America by Fortune and by Inc. The company has also been recognized twelve times as one of the Best Places to Work in Rhode Island, as the Most Community Involved Company in Rhode Island, and with the Leadership Excellence Award by Providence Business News. The company is based in Middletown, Rhode Island. For more information, please visit www.embracehomeloans.com.

Embrace Home Loans Corporate Contact:

Joseph R. Smith

Head of Direct to Consumer Marketing

josmith@embracehomeloans.com

1-800-333-3004 x3443

PRESS CONTACTS:

Henry Drennan

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(615) 497-8358

HenryDrennan@StrategicVantage.com

Mary McGarity

Strategic Vantage Marketing and Public Relations

(203)260-5476

MaryMcGarity@StrategicVantage.com

View original content:

SOURCE Embrace Home Loans