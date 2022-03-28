GUAC MODE IS BACK! CHIPOTLE PARTNERS WITH CASH APP SO FANS DON'T LEAVE MONEY ON THE TABLE

Brand gives guests a second chance to enroll in Guac Mode and get access to surprise guac rewards throughout the year

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced today it is relaunching Guac Mode, an exclusive benefit for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to surprise free guac rewards throughout the year, to celebrate the three-year anniversary of the Chipotle Rewards loyalty program. Today through March 31, newcomers and existing Chipotle Rewards members who are not Guac Mode verified can join Guac Mode by visiting chipotle.com/guacmodeverified. When Guac Mode is activated by Chipotle, Chipotle Rewards members will see an extra reward in the My Rewards section of their account. For complete information regarding Chipotle Rewards, fans can visit: https://www.chipotle.com/about-us/rewards-terms.

Chipotle is relaunching Guac Mode, an exclusive benefit for Chipotle Rewards members that unlocks access to surprise free guac rewards throughout the year. The brand is also teaming up with Cash App to launch the $GuacMode Giveaway with $100,000 in cash drops on Twitter. (PRNewswire)

$GuacMode: Extra Guac, Extra Cash

Any Chipotle fan who isn't Guac Mode verified is missing out on free guac, which is the equivalent of leaving free money on the table. To remind guests of this, Chipotle is teaming up with Cash App to launch the $GuacMode Giveaway with $100,000 in cash drops on Twitter*. From today through March 31, Chipotle (https://twitter.com/ChipotleTweets) will issue a series of tweets that encourage fans to sign up for Guac Mode, follow @ChipotleTweets and @CashApp, and drop their $cashtag along with #ChipotleGuacMode as a response to the tweet for a chance to win extra cash.

Fans can create a Cash App account for free by downloading Cash App on their mobile device through the Apple App Store or Google Play.

"Since Guac Mode launched two years ago, we've given out more than seven million orders of free guac to fans enrolled in the program," said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer. "With surprise guac rewards and extra cash drops on the line, Guac Mode is a can't miss opportunity for all Chipotle fans."

Chipotle Rewards, 27 Million Members

In addition to Guac Mode, Chipotle's more than 27 million Rewards members can earn 10 points for every $1 spent in the restaurant, online, or in the app. Through the Chipotle Rewards Exchange, members can choose to exchange Rewards points for more than fifteen different reward options, including free guac, double protein, beverages, and Chipotle Goods. Members can also redeem their points for cash donations to support a variety of Chipotle's non-profit partners like The Farmlink Project, National Young Farmers Coalition, and the National Urban League. The program also features Extras, personalized challenges that allow members to earn extra points and collect achievement badges. Chipotle Rewards is among the fastest-growing loyalty programs in the history of the restaurant industry and was recently named to Newsweek's list of America's Best Loyalty Programs for 2022.

ABOUT CHIPOTLE

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is cultivating a better world by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had over 2,950 restaurants as of December 31, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes' America's Best Employers and Fortune's Most Admired Companies. With nearly 100,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, visit WWW.CHIPOTLE.COM.

ABOUT CASH APP

Cash App is the money app. It's the easiest way to spend, send, store, and invest money. Sending and receiving money is free and fast, and most payments can be deposited directly to a bank account in just a few seconds. With Cash App, customers can also invest in their favorite companies with as little as $1, buy and sell Bitcoin instantly, get a paycheck deposited right to the app, create a unique $cashtag to share with anyone to get paid fast, and use the Cash Card to spend the money anywhere they'd like. Download Cash App for free at cash.app/download.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Only legal U.S. residents of the fifty (50) United States and District of Columbia who are at least eighteen (18) years of age or older at the time of entry, who have a free Twitter account, a free Cash App account and a free Chipotle Rewards account with the Guac Mode verified status. Promotion consists of up to four (4) independent giveaways (each "Giveaway" and collectively, the "Giveaways") occurring between 3/28/22 and 3/31/22. Giveaways will be announced on Twitter account @ChipotleTweets during the Promotion Period. See Official Rules at www.chipotle.com/cashapp on how to enter, giveaway schedule, additional eligibility restrictions, prize descriptions/restrictions/ARV's, odds, and complete details. Sponsor: CMG Strategy Co., LLC.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Logo (PRNewsfoto/Chipotle Mexican Grill) (PRNewswire)

