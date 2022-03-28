SAP® Signavio® Solutions Leverage Experience Data to Expand the Value of Business Process Transformation

WALLDORF, Germany, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SAP SE (NYSE: SAP) today announced availability of experience-driven journey to process analytics. The new offering correlates experience data from user surveys (whether customer, supplier or employee) with underlying IT systems, giving companies the ability to understand how best to optimize their end-to-end business processes for both operational excellence and customer experience. The company also announced that SAP® Signavio® will be a brand of SAP, reflecting SAP's commitment to this market segment.

With business pressures intensifying as markets become more volatile and consumers become more unpredictable, managing change will be one of the toughest and most important problems businesses face today. While business process management (BPM) solutions provide a starting point for managing change and understanding interconnectivity among operational systems, they often can't paint the full picture. By connecting experience data with operations data, our customers can now uncover the impact of process changes on end users and have the tools they need to optimize outcomes.

The journey to process analytics capabilities within SAP Signavio software recently completed beta testing with over 25 companies globally, with immediate availability to all customers through SAP Signavio Process Transformation Suite.

"Without customers, you cannot gather and understand the value of analyzing and improving processes," said Rashmeer Pahlad, business analyst, NTT Ltd. "The outcome of improving processes is to streamline and improve the way we as a business work and, as a result, improve the way operations deliver quality and value to a customer."

"Connecting internal process flows with customer sentiment can help us understand how customers perceive our operating model and optimize our internal processes accordingly," said Alexander Roettcher, director, Industries and Markets, Endress+Hauser Group Services.

Based on the success of the recently launched SAP Signavio Journey Modeler solution, SAP is expecting significant uptake and will be working closely with its go-to-market partners to meet anticipated demand.

Demand for Business Process Transformation Drives New Growth for SAP Signavio Solutions

Following the acquisition of Signavio by SAP in March 2021, the combination of SAP and Signavio solutions created the most comprehensive business process transformation portfolio on the market. The past year demonstrated that sophisticated, simple process management solutions provide customers a more rapid and robust ROI on their transformation initiatives, leading to strong triple-digit growth for SAP Signavio solutions. This market uptake has allowed for more than doubling development resources and faster delivery of innovative new technology, including the new journey to process analytics capabilities.

"Consistent feedback from customers validates our beliefs when we joined with SAP just over a year ago," said Gero Decker, a co-founder of Signavio and now co-general manager, SAP Signavio, SAP. "Our business process transformation portfolio is giving organizations a new, data-driven way of identifying touch points where they can remove friction and create delight for employees, suppliers and customers."

"With the availability of journey to process analytics, we are taking the first step in demonstrating the profound effect of bringing Signavio into SAP," said Rouven Morato, co-general manager, SAP Signavio, SAP. "Bringing experience data into the equation gives our customers previously missing insights into how internal operations impact end users. The new SAP Signavio brand represents our belief that business process transformation is foundational to creating the agility, resilience and responsiveness required in today's world."

SAP Signavio is a key component of the RISE with SAP solution, the SAP offering designed to help every enterprise develop new business models to avoid being disrupted, gain efficiencies to fund innovation and transform mission-critical systems without business risk.

About SAP

SAP's strategy is to help every business run as an intelligent, sustainable enterprise. As a market leader in enterprise application software, we help companies of all sizes and in all industries run at their best: SAP customers generate 87% of total global commerce. Our machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics technologies help turn customers' businesses into intelligent enterprises. SAP helps give people and organizations deep business insight and fosters collaboration that helps them stay ahead of their competition. We simplify technology for companies so they can consume our software the way they want – without disruption. Our end-to-end suite of applications and services enables business and public customers across 25 industries globally to operate profitably, adapt continuously, and make a difference. With a global network of customers, partners, employees, and thought leaders, SAP helps the world run better and improve people's lives. For more information, visit www.sap.com.

