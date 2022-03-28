WERFEN AWARDED 2021 IMV SERVICETRAK AWARDS FOR BEST SYSTEM PERFORMANCE AND SERVICE

BEDFORD, Mass., March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Werfen has received two IMV ServiceTrak Awards for 2021, including Best System Performance, for the third consecutive year, and Best Service in the Coagulation category, for the second consecutive year. These honors reflect excellence across Werfen's innovative Hemostasis product portfolio, as well as the Company's support of customers.

IMV ServiceTrak 2021 Clinical Laboratory Awards are presented to manufacturers whose customers are highly satisfied with their products and services. Results are based on interviews conducted with respondents in 2,464 clinical testing locations, representing 7,414 instruments. As a leading market research and business intelligence provider to the laboratory diagnostic industry, IMV has been a prominent force in setting instrumentation standards for over 25 years.

"The entire Werfen team is honored to be recognized yet again through these IMV awards. To receive not only, best system performance but also best service is reflective of the mission we set out on every day, providing the best quality product, so customers can provide the best patient care" said Brian Durkin, Sr. Vice President of Commercial Operations at Werfen North America. "Werfen will forever be committed to producing the highest quality, innovative systems along with best-in-class service and support for our entire portfolio of products."

About Werfen Hemostasis Diagnostics Management

The Werfen Hemostasis Diagnostics Management product portfolio is comprised of in vitro diagnostics systems, reagents and information management used to diagnose and guide treatment of thrombotic and bleeding disorders. ACL TOP® Family 50 Series Hemostasis Testing Systems for routine and specialty testing, offers unprecedented pre-analytical quality assurance, risk-management and laboratory accreditation benefits. The ACL AcuStar® is the first specialty testing analyzer to offer full automation of highly sensitive immunoassays, with no special training required. HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, a unique Hemostasis workcell, allows Hemostasis labs to standardize their testing processes, while HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, a specialized information technology solution, centralizes oversight and access to an unlimited number of Werfen testing systems for operational performance, quality management and clinical-decision support. The comprehensive and fully automated HemosIL® assay portfolio, including routine and specialty testing, is designed for disease state management.

About IMV

IMV Medical Information Division, part of Science and Medicine Group, is a marketing research and consulting firm founded in 1977, specializing in medical imaging and other advanced healthcare technology markets. IMV's market research services, in combination with its databases of U.S. imaging sites with selected modalities, provide clients valuable assistance in strategic planning, customer satisfaction, product development and sales initiatives.

About Werfen

Werfen (Werfen.com) founded in 1966, is a worldwide developer, manufacturer and distributor of specialized diagnostic instruments, related reagents, automation workcells, and data management solutions for use primarily in hospitals and independent clinical laboratories. The Company's business lines include Hemostasis, Acute Care Diagnostics (ACD), Autoimmunity, and Original Equipment Manufacturing (OEM). Werfen's Hemostasis portfolio includes ACL TOP® Family 50 Series and ACL TOP Family Hemostasis Testing Systems, ACL AcuStar® system, ACL Elite® systems, HemoCell™ Specialized Lab Automation, HemoHub™ Intelligent Data Manager, along with the comprehensive line of HemosIL® assays. The ACD portfolio includes the GEM® Premier™ 5000 system with Intelligent Quality Management 2 (iQM®2), GEM Premier 3500 system with iQM, GEM Premier ChemSTAT® system, GEMweb® Plus Custom Connectivity, ROTEM® viscoelastic testing systems, Hemochron™ systems, VerifyNow™ platelet function testing system, and Avoximeter™ CO-Oximeters. The Autoimmunity portfolio includes Aptiva®, BIO-FLASH®, NOVA View®, AUTOLoader and QUANTA-Lyser® 3000 systems, and QUANTA Link® data management solutions. The OEM business line offers services for end-to-end development and manufacturing of customized immunoassays and biomaterials for diagnostic companies.

The Werfen logo is a trademark of Werfen. GEM, Premier, GEM Premier ChemSTAT, GEMweb, iQM, ChemSTAT, HemosIL, ACL, ACL TOP, ACL Elite, ACL AcuStar, ReadiPlasTin, RecombiPlasTin, SynthASil, SynthAFax, ROTEM, Hemochron, VerifyNow and Avoximeter are trademarks of Instrumentation Laboratory Company and/or one of its subsidiaries or parent companies. Aptiva, QUANTA-Lyser, QUANTA Lite, QUANTA Link, QUANTA Flash, NOVA View, NOVA Lite are registered trademarks of Inova Diagnostics, Inc. BIO-FLASH is a registered trademark of Biokit S.A.

