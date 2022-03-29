Barron's Recognizes Cetera's Trevor Wilde Among America's Top Financial Advisors

Wilde Wealth Management ranked No. 2 on Arizona's list of top advisors

LOS ANGELES , March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cetera Financial Group, one of America's largest networks of financial professionals, announced today that Trevor Wilde has earned a 14th consecutive ranking on Barron's list of America's Top 1,200 advisors. A Cetera-affiliated practice, Wilde Wealth manages $2.2 billion and holds an industry-leading 99% client retention rate.

As co-founder and managing principal of Wilde Wealth Management, Trevor Wilde, AIF®, leads one of the most dynamic and diverse wealth management firms in the nation. Based in Scottsdale, Arizona, Wilde Wealth is a holistic, full service advisory experience that incorporates legacy planning, tax planning and investment management services. Wilde's team prides itself on its exemplary client service, its best-place-to-work culture and commitment to the local community through its Wilde for Arizona™ Community Outreach Program. Team members are active volunteers and supporters of the Caring Cetera foundation, Child Crisis Arizona, Junior Achievement of Arizona, and the Boy Scouts of America, among other causes.

"Trevor Wilde personifies Cetera's values and client-first mindset, and it is rewarding to see Barron's recognize his dedication to his clients and to our profession," said Brett Harrison, CEO of Cetera Advisors. "Trevor's team is the best in the business and I am confident that his client-centric practice will continue to earn this and other prestigious accolades for years to come. Congratulations to Trevor and his team for this well-deserved honor."





"This recognition underscores the fact that we work with the best people in all aspects of our business," said Wilde. "Our team members, clients and the local community are the reason an award like this is possible, and I look forward to serving them and continuing to make Wilde Wealth a top firm in Arizona and in America. Thank you to Barron's for another acknowledgement of the extraordinary individuals and tireless work that takes place at Wilde Wealth."



The Barron's recognition follows a successful 2021 for Wilde Wealth. The firm recruited $534 million in assets last year, attracting financial professionals from firms across the industry. Wilde Wealth structures affiliation uniquely based on the needs of financial professionals. Unlike many competitors, Cetera recruits financial professionals to large entities such as Wilde Wealth to help them build their enterprise value over time.

More than 6,000 advisors apply to become a Barron's top advisor annually. The report ranks the top advisors in each state, with the number of ranking spots determined by each state's population and wealth. The rankings are based on assets under management, revenue generated by advisors for their firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. In evaluating advisors, Barron's examined regulatory records, internal company documents, and more than 100 data points provided by the advisors.

Cetera Financial Group (Cetera) is a leading financial services firm whose purpose is to enable the delivery of best-in-class financial advice to as many Americans as possible. Cetera empowers its financial professional communities to help clients achieve their version of financial wellbeing through the Advice-Centric Experience®. Cetera proudly serves independent financial professionals, tax professionals, banks and credit unions in providing wide-ranging financial planning and wealth management services.

Cetera oversees approximately $353 billion in assets under administration and $122 billion in assets under management, as of December 31, 2021.

"Cetera Financial Group" refers to the network of independent retail firms encompassing, among others, Cetera Advisors LLC, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC, Cetera Investment Services LLC (marketed as Cetera Financial Institutions or Cetera Investors), Cetera Financial Specialists LLC, and First Allied Securities, Inc. All firms are members FINRA/SIPC. Located at: 655 W. Broadway, 11th Floor, San Diego, CA 92101

Individuals affiliated with Cetera firms are either Registered Representatives who offer only brokerage services and receive transaction-based compensation (commissions), Investment Adviser Representatives who offer only investment advisory services and receive fees based on assets, or both Registered Representatives and Investment Adviser Representatives, who can offer both types of services.

Wilde Wealth Management Group provides comprehensive retirement, investment, real estate, insurance, legal and tax planning services all under one roof. A fee-based firm with in-house Investment Advisor Representatives, Certified Financial Planners, Certified Public Accountants, attorneys, and mortgage and insurance specialists all working together toward clients' diverse goals, the firm has been recognized by Forbes as among "Best-In-State Wealth Advisors" and has been named to Barron's "List of Top 1,200 Advisors" annually for 14 years, most recently ranking in the top five firms in Arizona. Currently, Wilde Wealth Management Group has seven offices across Arizona located in Scottsdale, Glendale, Mesa, Sedona, Tempe, Tucson and Payson as well as a branch in Terre Haute, Ind. and affiliate partners across the Southwest. For more information, visit www.wildewealth.com.

Over 4,000 advisors who wish to be ranked fill out a 102-question survey about their practice, data is then applied to a ranking formula. The ranking reflects the volume of assets overseen by the advisors and their teams, revenues generated for the firms, and the quality of the advisors' practices. The scoring system assigns a top score of 100 and rates the rest by comparing them with the top-ranked advisor. Listing in this publication and/or award is not a guarantee of future investment success. This recognition should not be construed as an endorsement of the advisor by any client.

