LOS ANGELES, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- .Tech Domains, the non-Decentralized quasi-Autonomous Organization (nDqAO) behind BreakTheCode.Tech , recently issued the following public statement:

.Tech Domains Warns: Don’t Screenshot BreakTheCode.Tech, Please. (PRNewswire)

"Don't screenshot BreakTheCode.Tech, please."

Assistant to the Regional Manager, Suman Schrute, adds, "BreakTheCode.tech is set in the halcyon Internet era of 1999 - a time before the weaponization of screenshotting. A time when the only worry was ticking .com bombs."

In an effort to quell NFT profiteering, BreakTheCode.Tech has disabled right-click, save-as.

On Twitter, @GaryVee_Unofficial replied to .Tech Domain's statement saying, "In 1999 I had just graduated from college and took over my family's business, Shoppers Discount Liquors. This is years before I had posted my first video on YouTube, decades before blockchain technology. You know what I wasn't doing? Taking screenshots. You wanna know why? Becau—".

Unfortunately, Gary was cut-off by Twitter's 280 character limit, but one can assume he was about to say, "Because I was too busy visiting garage sales buying Pokémon cards."

Here are answers to several common BreakTheCode2 questions:

Is BreakTheCode2 built on blockchain technology? No.

Is BreakTheCode2 set in the metaverse? No.

Is BreakTheCode2 a Web3 company? No.

What is BreakTheCode2? It's a limited-time desktop game comprising ciphers and puzzles, called Missions. The game was created by .Tech Domains, the domain extension for technology. This is the second edition of the game. The previous edition, launched in late 2020, garnered over 100K signups within a span of just 3 weeks. This year's game is bigger, better, crazier with its 90s theme and the interface inspired by Windows 98.

Who is BreakTheCode2 for? The game is for coders, programmers, and tech enthusiasts who like to solve hard problems.

When can BreakTheCode2 be played? March 25th through April 15th, 2022. The game is divided into 4 Chapters containing multiple Missions that will open over the 21-day period.

How can players (aka Codebreakers) win prizes? There are a total of 38 prizes to be won based on the quality of responses and the speed of completion.

Can I take a screenshot and mint a BreakTheCode NFT? No.

About .Tech Domains:

Launched in 2015, .Tech is the leading domain extension for the tech industry and is used by the world's most cutting-edge startups, tech industry titans, content creators, and tech communities. .Tech is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world's largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, visit www.get.tech or @dottechdomains (Twitter) or @dottechdomain (Instagram).

PR Contact

Chad Riddersen

breakthecode@deviatelabs.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE .Tech Domains