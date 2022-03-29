Trace3 Doubles Down on Strategic Partnership with Effectual for Enterprise AWS Cloud Expertise

Effectual, an AWS Premier Consulting Partner, and Trace3 deliver services for migration, application development, and data & analytics projects

JERSEY CITY, N.J. and IRVINE, Calif., March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Effectual, a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company, announced a strategic partnership with Trace3, a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions. As an integral part of Trace3's growing cloud services, Effectual will provide access to their elite team of Modernization Engineers™, holding over 200 AWS certifications.

effectual (PRNewsfoto/Effectual) (PRNewswire)

Over the course of the past year, Trace3 and Effectual have collaborated on several enterprise AWS Cloud engagements for Fortune 500 brands including leading healthcare providers, financial services, and manufacturing companies. These engagements showcased Effectual's ability to solve complex business problems creating strong synergy with Trace3, equally known for their commitment to elite consulting and engineering.

"Certified AWS cloud professionals are a difficult resource to find, and keep, within the enterprise," said Rick Ruskin, Chief Sales Officer, Effectual. "The partnership between Trace3 and Effectual addresses this directly – our teams like to be challenged, we thrive on solving the big problems, and this passion for innovation creates meaningful relationships with both our clients and our partners. Together, Trace3 and Effectual are a complete solution for enterprise IT transformation and modernization."

"We put a great deal of emphasis on identifying like-minded partnerships," said Chris Nicholas, Vice President, Cloud Solutions Group, Trace3. "The Effectual team was the clear path forward as the AWS focused partner that will help us deliver the best possible outcomes for our clients, achieving a new level of scale, without sacrificing quality."

A validated AWS MSP Partner, Effectual has achieved the AWS Migration Competency, AWS DevOps Competency, AWS Mobile Competency, AWS SaaS Competency, and AWS Government and AWS Nonprofit Competency designations. Effectual is also a member of the AWS Well-Architected and AWS Public Sector Partner Programs as well as the AWS GovCloud (US) and Authority to Operate on AWS Programs. In addition, Effectual is a VMware Principal Partner in VMware Cloud on AWS.

"As a born in the cloud, channel first, managed and professional services organization, Effectual has the capabilities to deliver across the entire AWS portfolio of services," said Joe Langley, AWS Practice Lead, Trace3. "We are confident in Effectual's strong professional services practice for migrations, application development, and data & analytics combined with cloud-first managed services. In collaboration with Effectual, we can architect scaled solutions and engage on programmatic enterprise IT modernization challenges."

About Effectual

An AWS Premier Consulting Partner, Effectual is a modern, cloud first managed and professional services company that works with commercial enterprises and the public sector to enable digital transformation and full stack IT modernization. Effectual's deeply experienced and passionate team of problem solvers apply proven methodologies to enable positive business outcomes with Amazon Web Services and VMware Cloud on AWS. Effectual is a member of the Cloud Security Alliance, and the PCI Security Standards Council.

About Trace3

Trace3 is a premier provider of advanced technology consultation services and solutions. Founded in 2002, Trace3 offers a broad mix of end-to-end technology services and solutions, ranging from artificial intelligence and data science to cloud computing and security consulting. The company also offers a venture capital briefing program, with a sharp focus on emerging technologies, and provides clients with extensive research focused on the latest IT trends. Trace3 is headquartered in Irvine, Calif. and maintains 25 office locations across the United States. For more information, visit trace3.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Effectual Inc.