Aera Technology Named Winner in 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards

Innovator in Decision Intelligence Recognized for its Ability to Digitize, Augment, and Automate Business Decisions

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced it has been named a winner in the Business Intelligence Group's Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards. Aera was recognized for its innovative Aera Decision Cloud™ platform, enabling enterprises to make and execute decisions automatically, and speed and scale decision making.

Aera Technology wins AI Excellence Award for its Aera Decision Cloud™ platform, automating decision making at scale.

The Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards recognize organizations, products, and people who bring AI to life and apply it to solve real problems. The program awards companies on the leading edge of the industry and on the front lines creating unique and innovative solutions that are crucial to the success of society going forward.

"At Aera, we're transforming the future of work through technology that increases decision-making capacity and enables businesses to build resilient operations in the face of uncertainty," said Shariq Mansoor, Founder and CTO, Aera Technology. "We're honored to be named an Artificial Intelligence Excellence Award winner by Business Intelligence Group."

From one platform, the Aera Decision Cloud provides the technology and capabilities to orchestrate complex decision-making processes at scale — across systems, data sources, and people. Purpose-built to deliver Decision Intelligence — the digitization, augmentation, and automation of decisions — the cloud-native platform enables companies to move from manual to augmented, and ultimately, to automated decisions. It delivers the intelligence, the velocity, and the scale required for companies to achieve decision agility in this new digital world of continuous disruption.

As a comprehensive, composable, trusted, and scalable platform, it delivers and executes recommendations for actions that optimize business, financial, and operational performance. Using Aera Decision Cloud, companies are gaining better visibility across their operations, accelerating planning, optimizing resources, increasing the reliability of execution, building resilient operations, and dramatically improving the customer experience.

"We are proud to recognize Aera Technology as a winner in our Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards program," said Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer for Business Intelligence Group. "It was clear to our judges that Aera's AI-based platform is clearly a differentiator in the market, delivering the technology and capabilities required to improve decision-making processes."

About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization's proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.

For more information, visit www.bintelligence.com/

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that makes business agility happen. The company's innovative cloud platform integrates with existing systems to make and execute business decisions in real time. In the era of digital acceleration, Aera helps enterprises around the world transform how they respond to the ever-changing environment. For more information, visit aeratechnology.com.

