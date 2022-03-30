Altice Portugal Selects Anodot to Advance Innovation and Deliver an Unmatched Customer Experience Anodot's autonomous monitoring capabilities will help Altice optimize its network and content platforms for industry-leading service levels

ASHBURN, Virginia, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anodot, the autonomous business monitoring company, announced that Altice Portugal, the largest telecommunications service provider in Portugal, has selected the company to help alleviate critical issues such as availability and reliability of service while positively impacting operational costs, brand reputation and overall customer experience.

Altice Portugal is a global telco and multimedia operator that extends its value proposition across all telco segments including fixed line, mobile, multimedia, data and business solutions. The company is focused on innovation and execution to meet the growing needs of today's complex digital consumer. As such, Altice has made significant investments to enhance the overall customer experience and has selected Anodot to autonomously monitor their network and services for customers, including IPTV and video streaming platforms.

"Today, telco service providers are faced with increasingly complex network environments that generate vast amounts of data from multiple sources," said Amir Kupervas, Telecom Managing Director, Anodot. "This reality has created challenges for CSPs to provide the best possible service experience. The goal here is to improve overall efficiency and provide flawless service."

Anodot helps telco service providers maintain top quality network performance with autonomous monitoring. Anodot tackles operational network and service issues in real-time, helping eliminate complexity and reducing the time to detect and resolve any potential network and service failures. To help Altice deliver the highest quality service for voice, data and video at all times, Anodot will provide real-time updates on potential experience degradation before customers are impacted.

"Altice Portugal aims for the highest standards of service quality and customer experience. In this sense, it is essential to be able to anticipate divergent behavior on our service platforms, so that we can act in a timely manner ensuring that our customers are not affected," stated José Pedro Nascimento, Network, Engineering and Operations Director, from Altice Portugal. "We now rely on Anodot to help us with this goal."

About Anodot

Anodot's Business Monitoring platform uses machine learning to constantly analyze and correlate every parameter of a business, providing real-time anomaly alerts and forecasts in context. Fortune 500 companies – from digital businesses to telecoms – trust Anodot's patented technology to reduce time to detection and resolution for revenue-critical issues by as much as 80 percent. Anodot is headquartered in Virginia and Israel, with sales offices worldwide. To learn more, follow Anodot on LinkedIn and Twitter .

About Altice

Market leader, Altice Portugal operates in all segments of the ICT sector: fixed, mobile, television, multimedia, data, advertising, data center and cloud, as well as business solutions, providing an integrated telecommunication offering with Telco, ICT and BPO.

Altice Portugal is part of Altice Europe, an international group strongly anchored in robust infrastructure with high quality, with a clear content strategy and innovative offers of converged telecommunications services.

