Athletico Physical Therapy Opens in Central West End

Athletico is looking forward to continuing its quality of care throughout the state of Missouri

ST. LOUIS, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Athletico Physical Therapy opened a new location in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis, Missouri earlier this year, located in the Lindell Marketplace near Schnuck's. This location offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings. To learn more, or to schedule a free assessment, visit www.athletico.com/CentralWestEnd.

Athletico Physical Therapy (PRNewswire)

Athletico is committed to keeping employees and patients safe during COVID-19 and has taken several measures, including additional screening procedures, enhanced cleaning practices and appropriate distancing of patients during treatment sessions. In addition to in-clinic treatment at the Central West End clinic, Athletico is also offering telehealth virtual treatment options where patients can connect with a physical or occupational therapist through a secure online video chat.

"I'm thrilled to join the Central West End community and to bring skilled, high-quality care that is both easily accessible and effective in meeting our patients' needs," said Gerry Catapang, PT, DPT, MGS and Clinic Manager of Athletico Central West End. "The ultimate goal of physical therapy is to treat injury and discomfort right away, as well as to empower and educate patients on how to take care of themselves long term should a flair up happen in the future. I'm looking forward to making an impact in the community and helping patients get back to living their lives pain free."

Services available at Athletico Central West End include:

Free assessments – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply. – If you have a strain, sprain or nagging pain, you can see one of our experts for a free, 30-minute assessment. We evaluate your injury and recommend treatment. Please note, restrictions apply.

Work injuries – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more. – We are committed to helping everyone practice safety at work. Our workers' compensation specialists are trained to assess workplace environments and worker behaviors to provide customized intervention techniques and programs. In addition to treating injuries that occur on the job, our services include work conditioning, ergonomics, post-offer/pre-employment testing and more.

Vestibular rehabilitation – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our – Our vestibular specialists use a comprehensive approach to evaluating and treating patients with complaints of dizziness, balance deficits and motion sensitivity. If you experience dizziness or other balance issues, take our Vestibular Quiz to find out if your symptoms can be treated with physical therapy.

Occupational/hand therapy – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder. – Our occupational and hand therapists can help improve your mobility and range of motion. These clinicians are at the top of their field, averaging more than 18 years of experience and holding the highest level of training in the profession for treating the hand, wrist, elbow and shoulder.

Manual therapy – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation. – Also known as hands-on physical therapy, our experts use only their hands while performing skilled, specific hands-on techniques to apply pressure to the soft tissues of the body. This treatment can help relax muscles, increase circulation and reduce tissue inflammation.

Additionally, Athletico Central West End:

Accepts all major insurance plans, so you don't need to worry about your visits not being covered.

Offers convenient hours, including early mornings and late evenings.

Schedules each initial evaluation quickly, sometimes the same or next day, but always within 24-48 hours.

Provides ongoing patient education on diagnosis, treatment plans and prescribed home-exercise programs.

Practices clear, consistent communication between therapist, physician and patient regarding progress.

Athletico Central West End

4179 Lindell Blvd.

St. Louis, MO 63108

Phone: 314-944-0494

www.athletico.com/CentralWestEnd

CentralWestEnd@athletico.com

About Athletico Physical Therapy

Athletico Physical Therapy provides the highest quality orthopedic rehabilitation services to communities, employers and athletes. With its recent acquisition of Pivot Health Solutions, the company has nearly 8,000 employees across more than 900 locations throughout 25 states and the District of Columbia. Athletico is committed to our patients and referring physicians through our patient-centric focus, positive work environment, attention to quality and high standard of care. Athletico measures patient outcomes and satisfaction and is dedicated to continuous improvement. Athletico was named #1 Workplace in Chicago, "Best Physical Therapy Practice in the Nation" by ADVANCE magazine, Top Workplace in the Nation and has been recognized as a leader in employee volunteering and charitable giving. Our services include physical and occupational/hand therapy, workers' compensation, women's health therapy, concussion management and athletic training. For more information, or to schedule a free assessment in clinic or now online with our virtual free assessments, visit http://www.athletico.com and follow us on Twitter at @athletico.

