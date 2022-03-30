Brave Care Brings Modern Pediatric Care to Austin

New clinic unites primary and urgent care with innovative technology for personalized, convenient, high-quality experience for kids and their caregivers

AUSTIN, Texas, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Brave Care, the first pediatric healthcare and technology company dedicated to improving primary and urgent care for children, today announced the opening of a new clinic in Austin.

"As one of the fastest-growing cities and best places to raise a family in the country, Austin is a natural fit for Brave Care and our mission to create the best healthcare experience for kids and their caregivers," said Maryam Taheri, an Austin local and the chief operating officer and co-founder of Brave Care. "With so many families moving to the area, it's vital for all children to have access to expert care. That's why Brave Care is here."

Brave Care's new clinic unifies pediatric primary and urgent care. With these healthcare services together in the same clinic, children's medical records and health history securely exist in one place for certified doctors and medical staff to get a fast, in-depth and data-driven understanding of every child's individual needs. This also gives caregivers a central location for children's well-check appointments and unscheduled, urgent-care needs, and provides the most accessible hours for busy families, open seven days a week from 10am to 8pm CT.

"As a part of modern pediatric care, parents and caregivers need access to things like extended hours for busy schedules, as well as resources like easy-to-use technology and workshops to make sure they too can provide the best care to their children," added Taheri.

With a designated community space in the new Austin clinic, Brave Care will provide workshops, including courses for expectant parents, lactation classes for women, and other parent and caregiver-focused training sessions.

Brave Care also brings to the new Austin clinic a modern, tech-forward approach to its pediatric care. With a talented and growing team of engineers, Brave Care continues to develop its own healthcare software to offer a personalized patient app with developmental-milestone check-ins, telehealth services, 24/7 support and more.

"There's a bar that has existed for far too long in healthcare – it can be slow, confusing, expensive, stressful and disjointed," said Darius Monsef, Brave Care founder and CEO. "With empathy, research, innovation and trust, we're bringing a startup mentality to pediatric care. We're not building up to the existing bar, rather we're focused on raising it – all to ensure our children are healthy, well and able to grow into their best selves."

Brave Care's new clinic is located in the Circle C neighborhood of Austin at 5915 La Crosse Avenue. The opening of the Austin clinic marks Brave Care's first clinic in Texas and its fifth in the U.S.

Local media are invited to join Brave Care for its official opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on March 30, 2022 at 10am CT. An onsite tour of the new clinic and community space will be available. The event coincides with National Doctors Day, held annually on March 30, to recognize the contributions of physicians to their patients and their communities.

For more information, visit https://bravecare.com/locations/austin/circle-c .

About Brave Care

Brave Care is the modern pediatric primary and urgent care medical platform dedicated to improving healthcare for kids. Founded in 2019, Brave Care boasts an NPS score of 92, over 700 five-star reviews on Google while delivering high quality care to more than 24,000 patients, and earning "Inc.'s Best Places to Work" award two years in a row. Rooted in groundbreaking technology, thoughtfully designed clinics, and its emphasis on empowering kids, Brave Care's mission is to provide impactful pediatric care that's fueled by empathy, research and trust. It currently operates five brick-and-mortar clinics in Portland, OR, Fayetteville, NC and Austin, TX, with 24/7 medical advice via their Nurse Line and Brave Care Parent Mobile App. Brave Care is led by founders Dr. Corey Fish, Darius Monsef, Maryam Taheri and Asa Miller. It has backing of $43M from mission-aligned investors including Mednax, Y Combinator, City Light Capital, Gaingels, AV8, Interplay, Founder's Co-op, Refactor, Collaborative Fund, Indicator, Fifty Years and Greycroft. For more information, visit: www.bravecare.com .

