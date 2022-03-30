ColdQuanta Enters Next Phase of Growth with Addition of Chief People Officer and General Counsel

Kathy Crawford and Prateek Lal Join Global Quantum Leader to Drive Continued Expansion

BOULDER, Colo., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ColdQuanta , the global quantum ecosystem leader, today announced the appointment of Kathy Crawford to Chief People Officer and Prateek Lal as General Counsel. Kathy and Prateek will join ColdQuanta's leadership team to guide the company as it continues to expand its team, quantum offerings and market leadership.

"ColdQuanta's team is the heart of our company and we're fortunate to add Kathy and Prateek to our deep bench of executives," said Scott Faris, ColdQuanta CEO. "The caliber of their experience combined with their passion for technology will help us build a strong, sustainable structure for growth."

Kathy Crawford is an innovative, strategic leader with a proven record of success in human resources management. She is highly skilled in program design and implementation, team development and corporate relations. Kathy brings direct experience with international and M&A activities ranging from start-up, entrepreneurial environments to large, highly matrixed organizations. Kathy joins ColdQuanta from LightDeck Diagnostics, where she served as Chief People Officer. Prior to that, she served in key human resources leadership roles at LivaNova, Arca Biopharma and Thermo Fisher Scientific.

"ColdQuanta has grown at a rapid pace over the last year, attracting some of the best and brightest minds," said Kathy Crawford. "The company is now entering an explosive new stage of growth where we have an opportunity to scale the business while reinforcing our core values of innovation and discovery that brought us to this point."

Prateek Lal brings over 13 years of experience in aerospace, defense, automotive, lidar and high tech industries. He comes to ColdQuanta from Momentus where he finalized a SPAC merger with Stable Road Acquisition Company in a more than $240 million deal in 2021 as Deputy General Counsel. Prior to that, Prateek served as Senior Legal Counsel at Luminar Technologies where he helped close another SPAC IPO with Gores Metropoulos in a nearly $600 million deal in 2020. Previously, he was Associate Legal Counsel and International Trade Compliance for numerous programs covering commercial and military space as well as the Advanced Technology Center at Lockheed Martin Space Systems. Through the course of his career, Prateek has gained deep expertise across corporate governance, employment, corporate finance, intellectual property, supply chain, technology transactions, export control and more. Prateek earned his Juris Doctorate from Loyola Law School, Los Angeles.

"Throughout my career, I have always gravitated towards industries on the cutting edge of technology, and there is no doubt that quantum presents the next big opportunity," said Prateek Lal. "ColdQuanta has assembled an impressive, experienced team with a track record of transforming nascent technologies into industry leading products and services. It's a pivotal time in the quantum industry and I have high expectations for what we can achieve."

