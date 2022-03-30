D Capital Hires Greg Jacobs as Head of Risk

SURFSIDE, Fla., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- D Capital LLC ("D Capital") today announced that Greg Jacobs has joined the firm as Senior Managing Director and Head of Risk. In this role he will expand the firm's footprint in credit and related strategies, leveraging over three decades of experience and expertise.

D Capital (PRNewswire)

"Greg's deep understanding of private capital solutions and long history of transaction and business risk analysis will be invaluable to our team, as well as, benefitting our partners and investors. Having worked with him in the past at several institutions, we know that Greg's understanding of complex credit structures will further differentiate D Capital's capabilities going forward," said Patrick Downes, D Capital Managing Member.

Mr. Jacobs has developed extensive product expertise across the spectrum of asset-backed, mortgage, alternative credit, real estate, insurance, and specialty finance sectors. His entrepreneurial efforts include building and operating successful investment platforms, which include co-founding a hedge fund, launching multiple investment advisory firms, and managing institutional trading desks at Greenwich Capital and Daiwa Securities. He received his MBA from the Sloan School at MIT and a Sc.B. in Engineering from Brown University.

Jacobs said, "Having known and worked with Patrick and the others at D Capital over the years, this is a natural fit — one where I can add value and complement the team. In today's uncertain credit markets, I look forward to helping create solutions that will mitigate risks and enhance returns."

"At D Capital, we believe in co-prosperity. We invest alongside our private capital partners, and

I expect that Greg will increase our ability to ensure mutual success and align all interests" Patrick Downes concluded.

About D Capital

D Capital LLC provides private balance sheet advisory solutions, private debt origination and other advisory services for opportunistic institutional investors. Please visit dcapital.com for additional information.

D Capital Contacts

Patrick Downes: pdownes@dcapital.com

Media Contacts

Steve Bruce / Eli Kapsack

ASC Advisors

sbruce@ascadvisors.com / ekapsack@ascadvisors.com

1-203-992-1230

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE D Capital