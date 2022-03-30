Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council Refers FutureNet Earnings Claims to the Federal Trade Commission for Possible Enforcement

MCLEAN, Va. , March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Direct Selling Self-Regulatory Council (DSSRC) of BBB National Programs referred certain FutureNet, Inc. earnings claims to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) for possible enforcement action after the direct selling company offering online platforms and networking services failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry.

At issue in DSSRC's inquiry are earnings claims disseminated by salesforce members on social media implying that participating in the company's business opportunity will result in earning significant, career-level income.

The earnings claims in question were brought to the company's attention by DSSRC as part of its ongoing independent monitoring of the direct selling marketplace. The FutureNet earnings claims in question include, but are not limited to:

"This is called passive income !!! Futurenet futuro coin futureadpro only give the opportunity." (Image depicting account balance " $357,930.835 " and the payout history of one month, a total of 5 payments of " $50,000.00 ")

Video titled "Futurenet Passive Income $126000 with NO Recruiting!" with description stating ""While Facebook never paid you a lucky penny, my friend just made over $126,000 in 6 months without telling a single person about it!" - J. Ryan Conley #FutureNet | #FutureNetPowerMatrix | #UnlimitedLife"

"FutureNet revolution is underway in South Africa ; climb in now and create real and sustainable passive income for yourself"

"Futurenet, A social media platform that has three income streams! a Reward Program, a Passive Income & Futuro Coins!"

$10,000 Per Month") "Make Full-Time #Income On Part-Time Effort. HUGE #Residual Income EVERY SINGLE MONTH. https://ineedthis.putwalletaway.com/ #mlm #Leads" (Image with copy stating "What You Can Earn MONTHLY With The Conversion Pros On ACTIVE MEMBERSHIPS You Refer" listing the highest amount as "Per Month")

"Want to know about Futurenet contact me and get financial freedom by investing from as little as $10 you can inbox me also"

"Come on to Futurenet for your Financial Freedom"

"Ready for astronomical income levels? FutureNet is the space to shuttle to financial freedom!"

"Want financial freedom, join me on futurenet"

DSSRC expressed its concern that such earnings claims convey the message that participants in the company's business opportunity can generally expect to earn significant and career-level income.

The company was first sent a Notice of Inquiry from DSSRC in January 2022, after DSSRC was able to identify contact information for the company, to which the company did not respond. After several additional attempts to contact the company via telephone and mail, the company failed to respond to DSSRC's inquiry and provide substantiation for the claims.

In accordance with DSSRC's Policies and Procedures, if a company does not respond to DSSRC or declines to participate, DSSRC will issue a case decision indicating the company was unresponsive or declined to participate in the DSSRC process and refer the matter to the appropriate government agency. Moreover, according to section (V)(B) of the DSSRC Policies and Procedures, if the subject company fails to submit a responsive statement, DSSRC may refer the matter to an appropriate government agency for review and possible law enforcement action. Accordingly, based upon the company's failure to respond to DSSRC in the self-regulatory process, DSSRC referred this matter to the FTC.

All BBB National Programs case decision summaries can be found in the case decision library. For full text of DSSRC decisions, visit the DSSRC Cases and Closures webpage.

