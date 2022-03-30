Lowe's to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Annual Retail Round-up

MOORESVILLE, N.C., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announces that David M. Denton, chief financial officer, will participate in the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-up.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Lowe's Companies, Inc.)
What:

 

David Denton to participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan Retail Round-up.

When:

 

10:00 a.m. ET On Wednesday, April 6, 2022

Where:

 

Visit Lowe's Investor Relations for the audio webcast at ir.lowes.com

A link will be displayed under "Events and Presentations"

 

How:

 

Listen live online – the archived webcast will be available at the same location approximately 24 hours after the conclusion of the live event

 

Lowe's Companies, Inc.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 19 million customer transactions a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2021 sales of over $96 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service nearly 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

