New Life Insurance Focused Podcast Series Aims to Unpack Digital Transformation

Presented in partnership by Equisoft and Insurance Innovation Reporter, the Life Accelerated Podcast Series will feature top life insurance executives who will share actionable insights on how they are achieving digital transformation.

PHILADELPHIA, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Equisoft, a leading global digital solutions provider to the insurance and financial industry, proudly announced today the launch of a new podcast series for life insurance executives entitled "Life Accelerated".

Hosted by esteemed insurance observer and commentator Anthony O'Donnell and presented in partnership with Insurance Innovation Reporter (IIR), this podcast series will tackle the insurance industry's unique challenges and how technology and modernization can deliver solutions. Each episode will feature trends in innovation, C-suite insights into transformation and best practices taken from actual insurer experiences.

"There's a race on to transform, and those who fall behind are standing to lose their ability to compete—or to be in the game at all," commented Anthony O'Donnell, Executive Editor at IIR. "It's a critical and urgent conversation, so we'll be interviewing technology and business executives about their own transformation journeys: how they're going, what our interviewees' companies are investing in, what kind of capabilities they're developing and what kind of timeline they're facing."

Featuring life insurance executives from leading compagnies such as Ameritas, MassMutual, Mutual of Omaha, New York Life, Northwestern Mutual, and many more, each 30-45 minutes episode will be addressing the specific needs and challenges of insurers when it comes to understanding and adopting technology, and how they can use it to support their business growth.

"Our goal is to create a learning platform that life insurance executives can access whenever and wherever they want to see what their peers are doing, where the industry is going and go home with some solid takeaways," said Jean Sabbagh, Marketing VP at Equisoft. "We're proud and excited to bring another innovative initiative that shows our commitment to pushing the industry forward and to helping all stakeholders accelerate their growth."

The Life Accelerated Podcast Series will be presented on a bi-weekly schedule starting April 13, 2002, and will be broadcasted on Spotify, Amazon Music, Google and Apple Podcast. The first episode will feature Richard Wiedenbeck, CTO of Ameritas. All listeners are welcome to sign up at equisoft.com/lifeaccelerated to be timely notified as new episodes become available.

About Equisoft

Founded in 1994, Equisoft is a global provider of advanced insurance and investment digital solutions. Recognized as a valued partner by over 220 of the world's leading financial institutions in 16 countries, Equisoft offers a complete ecosystem of solutions, from innovative front-end applications to extensive back-office services and unique data migration expertise. The firm's flagship products include a SaaS policy administration solution, CRM, financial needs analysis, financial planning, asset allocation, fund and portfolio analysis, quotes and illustrations, electronic application, agency management systems, as well as customer, agent and broker portals. Equisoft is also Oracle's largest and most experienced partner for the OIPA platform. With its business-driven approach, deep industry knowledge, innovative technology, and expert teams based in Canada, USA, UK, Chile, Colombia, South Africa, India and Australia, Equisoft helps its clients tackle any challenge in this era of digital disruption. For more information about our products and services, please visit www.equisoft.com .

