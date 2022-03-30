OcuDoc Announces Dr. Dwight Akerman as New Chief Medical Advisor

COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Columbus-based ophthalmic MedTech startup, OcuDoc, announced the appointment of Dr. Dwight Akerman as its new Chief Medical Advisor. The firm brings on Dr. Akerman to share his deep experience in myopia and the broader eyecare industry.

"Dr. Akerman is an internationally recognized senior healthcare leader with extensive experience in myopia management strategy, peer education and communications, medical marketing, innovation, financial management, as well as M&A/business development and licensing. We are thrilled to have his robust expertise and deep network to expand the reach of our breakthrough technology," said Grady Lenski, Chief Executive Officer of OcuDoc.

Dr. Akerman currently serves as President of Global Visionary Consultants, LLC, and Chief Medical Editor of Review of Myopia Management. Previously, Dr. Akerman served as the Vice President and Global Head of Professional Affairs for Alcon. He graduated cum laude from the Illinois College of Optometry, earned an MBA degree from the University of Texas.

"I could not be more excited to be part of the transformation in mobile eyecare diagnostics. OcuDoc's technology will be a game-changer for the industry, and I look forward to bringing this solution to those who need it most," said Dr. Akerman.

OcuDoc Mobile aims to be the first and only objective smartphone app without the need for additional equipment and attachments. It provides both patient and provider the opportunity for better patient outcomes for Rx renewal, remote refraction, myopia management, and eye misalignment issues. In the United States and other regulated markets, ECPs and retailers will be able to use OcuDoc Mobile as their everyday autorefractor and send the app for patient and caregiver utilization at home, with results delivered back to the ECP.

About OcuDoc™ OcuDoc is an ocular medical diagnostic software company whose primary software applications test and monitor vision, enabling both in-person and telemedicine; all based on proprietary, patented technology developed at The Ohio State University. Learn more at https://www.ocudocmobile.com.

This press release may contain information that might be considered forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future product or company performance. The statements in this press release have not been evaluated by the FDA, and OcuDoc Mobile is not currently available for purchase or use in the United States.

