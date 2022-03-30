Radian Aerospace Announces Jeff Matthews as Director of Strategy

BELLEVUE, Wash., March 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radian Aerospace (Radian), the developers of the world's first fully reusable horizontal takeoff and landing, single stage to orbit (SSTO) spaceplane, today announced the appointment of Jeff Matthews as Director of Strategy. Matthews, a well-known subject matter expert and advisor on commercial space technology trends, industry strategies, and launch systems economics joins Radian from Deloitte Consulting LLP where he served as a specialist leader in Deloitte's space sector practices.

Matthews was one of the founding members of Deloitte's global space practices and focused on topics related to the commercialization of low Earth orbit (LEO), spaceport commercialization, and the intersection of commercial space and government space development needs. As Director of Strategy, Matthews will lead Radian's market assessment and competitive analysis, drive U.S. government relationships, and pursue strategic industry partnerships.

Radian recently emerged from stealth and announced $27.5 million in seed funding led by Fine Structure Ventures to continue building the first of a new generation of launch vehicle with transformational capabilities and a wide range of applications.

"Jeff is an incredibly well-respected and accomplished leader in the space sector and his work around the commercialization of LEO directly shaped the industry," said Richard Humphrey, CEO and co-founder of Radian. "The expertise and knowledge he brings to the table is unparalleled and we are confident Jeff will add significant value to the work we are doing to transform the industry and succeed in our mission."

With more than 20 years of experience, Matthews' work as an advisor in the space industry focuses on emerging markets and economic barriers. Specifically relevant to examining new market segments for the launch services industry, Matthews led Deloitte's work on the 2018 NASA Commercialization of LEO study and the Vandenberg Space Force Base Commercial Master Plan, released in 2021. He was also a key contributor to Deloitte's 2022 Commercialization of LEO market reports and NASA's 2021 Independent Analysis of Commercial High Speed Transportation study. Matthews authored Radian's initial market study in 2016 and is an expert on the value proposition of SSTO solutions.

Matthews' work also includes independent market analysis for the U.S. Department of Defense and DARPA to support their Experimental Spaceplane (XS-1) program. He has advised customers on the market outlook and investment risks for commercial space technologies and applications including Arizona State University; the States of California, Arizona, and Michigan; members of the U.S. intelligence community, NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL), multiple family offices, and private equity funds valued up to $9 billion.

"The commercialization of LEO continues to evolve and grow, rapidly offering new capabilities. Radian's spaceplane technology sits at center of a sector in need of a more rapid, reliable, reusable transport solution for both humans and cargo," said Matthews. "I have been studying these markets and trends for some time and I am enthusiastic about applying that experience to support Radian's ambitious goals."

Before joining Deloitte, Matthews served as the director of venture strategy and research for the Space Frontier Foundation, where he was also a board member. He was also a part of the Tauri Group's Space Practice, now called Bryce Space, and has contributed technical expertise and analysis to Fast Company , Reuters, Forbes, NBC News, Discovery News, The Wharton School, the Open Group, and the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA).

About Radian Aerospace

Radian Aerospace (Radian) is disrupting the aerospace industry with a next generation aerospace vehicle that is the world's first fully reusable horizontal takeoff and landing, single stage to orbit spaceplane, delivering people and light cargo to low earth orbit (LEO) and multiple terrestrial destinations with aircraft-like operations. Radian will provide the most frequent, reliable, and affordable human transportation in the aerospace industry, inspiring and driving the creation of totally new industries. For more information about Radian Aerospace visit radianaerospace.com .

