Sunnyvale, Texas Named #2 Best City in America for Outdoor Living, According to a 2022 Nationwide Study

Dwellics, the authority in U.S. city data and personalized advice on where to move, has unveiled its 2022 list of the Top 100: Best Cities for Outdoor Living.

Dwellics analyzed data on over 50,000 U.S. cities to compile the report. Among the ranking factors are the numbers of parks, fields, playgrounds, hiking trails, and other public outdoor spaces; numbers of trees and amount of open space; climate, including temperature, humidity, windiness, and cloudiness; air and water quality; and risk of natural disaster.

The Lone Star State performs well in the report, with Texas grabbing fifteen mentions overall, including two of the top five spots. The best Texas cities for outdoor living:

Sunnyvale, Texas (#2)

Wylie, Texas (#3)

Lakeway, Texas (#12)

Port Lavaca, Texas (#16)

Princeton, Texas (#26)

Texas' largest and most populous cities are not on the list. The top five Texas communities for outdoor living have an average population of just under 19,000, suggesting that smaller cities with a lower population density are more hospitable to outdoor living.

A recent report from Upwork, the world's largest work marketplace, reveals that as many as twenty-three million Americans are planning to move in 2022. For many of these people, the increased availability of remote work leads to a drive to relocate to areas with greater access to outdoors and outdoor activities. In addition, according to a study by the Outdoor Foundation, more Americans than ever are participating in outdoor activities in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

