PET FOOD EXPRESS KICKS OFF SPRING CAMPAIGN TO EASE KITTEN SEASON FOR RESCUES AND SHELTERS

OAKLAND, Calif., April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pet Food Express , a trusted resource for rescues and shelters, kicks off its annual awareness campaign dedicated to easing the influx of in-need kittens and the related surge in demand for help from rescues and shelters due to kitten season. The campaign's core message is Adopt - Foster - Contribute. During the month of April, the public should visit the dedicated Kitten Season landing page at www.petfood.express/kittenseason to get involved with any of the 79 participating rescues and shelters - from adoption to fostering - or to make a financial contribution, 100% of which goes directly to buying supplies for local rescues and shelters. In 2021, Pet Food Express collected and gifted over $$235,000 in product donations to local rescues and shelters. The company has set a $260,000 goal for 2022.

Kittens like Bucatini from the East Bay SPCA are available for adoption and fostering from 79 rescues and shelters throughout California. (PRNewswire)

"Rescues and shelters throughout California work tirelessly all year long, providing critical care for many animals, not just kittens and cats," said Mike Murray, Director of Community Outreach. "We're supporting local shelters and rescues in Northern and Southern California with adoption, foster, and product support and making the Adopt - Foster - Contribute message front and center in all of our marketing channels. This dedicated campaign is a way to make a real difference in the lives of 1,000's of kittens."

Bringing awareness to the 1,000's of kittens throughout the state in need of a new furever home, the Kitten Season campaign focuses on three easy, impactful ways to help: adopt, foster, and contribute.

Adopt! Open your home to a kitten or cat. Pet Food Express will help you find a rescue or shelter in your neighborhood. Plus, we'll provide suggestions on the best food and care products to give your new furry friend a longer, healthier life. Foster. Not ready for long-term commitment? You can provide a loving, temporary home to a kitten in need while the shelter matches them with their forever home. Contribute. 100% of your financial contribution goes to purchase supplies like food, litter, and toys for local rescues and shelters to continue their amazing work of robust foster, adopt and spay/neuter programs.

Animal-advocates can participate in the campaign at www.petfood.express/kittenseason ; across its social platforms - Facebook , Instagram and Twitter ; as well as in all 64 California stores as referral sources for foster and adoption inquiries and to collect financial contributions.

Pet Food Express is a committed advocate and partner for pet parents and rescues alike. To learn more about the company's 30 years of advocacy, visit www.petfood.express .

ABOUT PET FOOD EXPRESS

Pet Food Express is California's trusted pet expert dedicated to helping pets live longer, healthier lives. Founded in 1986 by Michael Levy and Mark Witriol out of a passion for dogs, Pet Food Express has reimagined pet care by focusing on the very best products. The company sells only what they trust to care for their own pets. From its variety of nutrient-rich foods like raw and fresh prepared foods and its high quality products like pet supplements to the extensive training its animal-loving customer service team gets and its neighborhood stores with pet wash stations and pet community support groups. Pet Food Express has helped find forever homes for thousands of animals through its California stores and as host of the Pet Food Express Pet Fair. The company is a committed partner to more than 275 non-profit animal rescue and shelter organizations every year, providing them with much-needed support through fundraising, product contributions, help recruiting and retaining volunteers, and adoption resources. Learn more at PetFood.Express . Like them on Facebook . Follow them on Instagram and on Twitter .

