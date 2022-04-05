DEMETRIX AND EVONIK SIGN SUPPLY AGREEMENT FOR CANNABINOIDS

Partnership introduces bioactives to global beauty and personal care markets

BERKELEY, Calif., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetrix and German global specialty chemicals company Evonik, announce a supply agreement for cannabinoids to be used in beauty and personal care products. The first product, CBG (cannabigerol) will be entering the market in 2022.

Demetrix logo (PRNewswire)

"This partnership speaks to the growing demand for high purity cannabinoids because of the benefits they can provide for consumers."

Coupling Demetrix's proven production technology and Evonik's leadership position as a sustainable specialties partner to the top beauty and personal care brands, this multi-year relationship focuses on bringing cannabinoids to global markets.

"Evonik is a global leader in supplying innovative solutions to the beauty and personal care markets in more than 100 countries," says Cynthia Bryant, Demetrix CBO. "This partnership speaks to the growing demand for high purity cannabinoids because of the benefits they can provide for consumers."

"Evonik Care Solutions is the sustainability specialties partner. Sustainability drives our development of products and processes, and we are furthering our mission by choosing solutions from biotechnology companies like Demetrix. The industry-leading team at Demetrix and their deep experience in producing bioactives sustainably complements our formulation and market expertise in beauty and personal care," says Franck Michoux, Director of Strategy for Cosmetic Actives Ingredients. "We are eager to work with Demetrix and bring more of the over 100 cannabinoids to market."

Demetrix provides access to rare bioactive ingredients that its research has shown to hold promise for health and wellness benefits. The company is initially focusing on cannabinoids, a class of natural compounds that hold tremendous potential for the health and beauty industry. Demetrix ingredients do not have many of the common impurities found with plant extraction that can create undesirable effects in consumer products.

For more information about Demetrix's bioactive products and sustainability goals, visit www.demetrix.com.

For more information about Evonik's sustainability goals for the beauty and personal care industry, visit www.evonik.com/personal - care .

About Demetrix

Demetrix is a biotechnology company that believes in the power of science to make the world a better place. The company produces health and wellness products backed by science, including rare, ultra-high purity cannabinoids for pharmaceutical and consumer applications. Demetrix's team of industry-leading experts has enabled the company to bring its first ingredient to market in less than 5 years from startup – the fastest achieved in the industry. The company is pioneering the study of the more than 100 rare cannabinoids and their interactions with the human body. Demetrix is venture-backed and headquartered in Berkeley, California.

About Evonik

Evonik is one of the world leaders in specialty chemicals. The company is active in more than 100 countries around the world and generated sales of €15 billion and an operating profit (adjusted EBITDA) of €2.38 billion in 2021. Evonik goes far beyond chemistry to create innovative, profitable and sustainable solutions for customers. About 33,000 employees work together for a common purpose: We want to improve life today and tomorrow. The focus of the business of the Nutrition & Care division is on health and quality of life. It develops differentiated solutions for active pharmaceutical ingredients, medical devices, nutrition for humans and animals, personal care, cosmetics, and household cleaning. In these resilient end markets, the division generated sales of €3.56 billion in 2021 with about 5,300 employees.

Contact: Miriam Lamey, Demetrix, Inc.

Email: miriam@demetrix.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Demetrix, Inc.