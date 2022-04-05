Laiye eliminates Intelligent Automation risks with first-of-its-kind business results guarantee

SINGAPORE and LONDON, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Intelligent Automation (IA) leader Laiye, serving 70% of the Top 10 global Fortune 500 companies, today announced a first-of-its-kind offer to ensure businesses make the leap to IA by committing to refunding 100% of the license cost if its solutions do not achieve the company's business goals.

In a first for the IA industry, Laiye has announced it will refund 100% of the value of its software license fees if business metrics are not achieved within an agreed time frame, offering a risk-free incentive to businesses looking to update their digital capabilities. Laiye will work with customers to determine the pre-agreed business metrics, which may include employee productivity, cost reduction, increased revenue, reduced error rates, improved customer Net Promoter Score, or better compliance and auditability.

"We have absolute confidence in our solution to not only tick off project milestones, but to also achieve the concrete business objectives our customers care most about," said Ronen Lamdan, CEO of Laiye International. "This is not simply a question of 'Did the implementation happen correctly?' Rather, it is a question we have asked ourselves since the inception of Laiye: 'Are we helping our customers achieve what they set out to do?' Customer success is our guiding light, and we do not shy away from committing to the outcomes customers want."

In a leap forward from the status quo, Laiye has the confidence to go further by virtue of its 600,000-strong developer community and 600 partners, and from the fact that, while competitors struggle with integrating AI as an afterthought in their offerings, Laiye solutions include it natively from the start.

Olivier Gomez, Co-Founder and CEO at Laiye's implementation partner IAC, said, "We don't often see companies committing to actual business results like Laiye is doing. It's refreshing to work with Laiye who truly values the impact of implementation on helping businesses transform and achieve the full potential of IA in a way that delivers the most impact to them."

Laiye is rolling out this initiative to two industries to start: e-commerce, including retail and CPG, and healthcare, industries in which it has strong history and expertise. Laiye has achieved sterling results for customers like AstraZeneca . The company is now radically expanding its offering with a roster of new capabilities coming in Spring 2022.

Yanxia Lu, Associate Research Director at IDC said, "In a space as rapidly evolving as IA, risk is a given. Companies feel that they are likely to go through the same pains as with legacy RPA deployments. They need that extra assurance that their provider will help them achieve the ultimate business results they seek. Laiye is a gamechanger and their business guarantee is certain to make waves in the market."

