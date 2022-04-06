Cottage Closes $15m Series A led by Fifth Wall

Funding to digitize the design-build process and expand to new markets

SAN FRANCISCO, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Cottage , a software platform and marketplace that unites homeowners and contractors to build Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs), announced that it has closed $15 million in Series A funding. Fifth Wall led the round, with participation from 1Sharpe Ventures, DivcoWest and existing investors Susa Ventures and Base10 Partners. As part of this round of financing, Fifth Wall's Dan Wenhold will join Cottage's board of directors.

Cottage enables homeowners to design and manage their ADU projects online while ensuring delivery through a curated marketplace of contractors. By digitizing the end-to-end process, Cottage saves homeowners months of time and thousands of dollars without sacrificing the ability to customize. Contractors on the platform get a pipeline of projects and time-saving tools, so they can focus on providing quality work and client service.

"Anyone who's taken on a home improvement project will tell you there has to be a better way, and now there is. By applying technology to the outdated, manual processes commonplace in the industry, Cottage is empowering homeowners and contractors to build more and build better," said Alex Czarnecki, Founder & CEO of Cottage.

"What's so exciting about Cottage is that its offering is mutually beneficial to both homeowners and builders," said Dan Wenhold, Partner at Fifth Wall. "Streamlining the process for designing and delivering ADUs enables homeowners to add value to their property with more transparency and less headache. We are pleased to be investing in and joining the board of Cottage and look forward to the company's continued growth."

Since its launch in 2020, Cottage has worked with hundreds of homeowners and contractors across the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles to design and build their custom ADUs. This new round of capital will enable Cottage to further invest in its software platform and expand to new markets across the US.

About Cottage

Cottage is a SaaS-enabled marketplace for residential construction, starting with Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs). By digitizing the design-build process, Cottage saves homeowners months of time and thousands of dollars, while providing its contractors a predictable pipeline of projects and time-saving tools. For more information, visit www.cotta.ge .

About Fifth Wall

Founded in 2016, Fifth Wall, a Certified B Corporation, is the largest venture capital firm focused on technology for the global real estate industry. With approximately $3.0 billion in commitments and capital under management, Fifth Wall connects many of the world's largest owners and operators of real estate with the entrepreneurs who are redefining the future of the Built World. Fifth Wall is backed by a global mix of more than 100 strategic limited partners (LPs) from more than 15 countries, including BNP Paribas Real Estate, British Land, CBRE, Cushman & Wakefield, Host Hotels & Resorts, Kimco Realty Corporation, Lennar, Lowe's Home Improvement, Marriott International, MetLife Investment Management, Related Companies, Starwood Capital, Toll Brothers, and others. Fifth Wall believes this consortium represents one of the largest groups of potential partners in the global Built World ecosystem, which can result in transformational investments and collaborations with promising portfolio companies. For more information about Fifth Wall, its LPs , and portfolio , visit www.fifthwall.com .

