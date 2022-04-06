Specialty1 Announces Partnership with Capitol Periodontal Group

Leading dental surgical specialty organization continues to strengthen its position in periodontic sector

HOUSTON, April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Specialty1—a dental surgical specialty organization—is welcoming Capitol Periodontal Group, a Northern California periodontal and dental implant practice with five locations, to its family of partners.

"We are excited to announce a partnership with Capitol Periodontal Group, supporting their periodontal business," said Dr. Daryl Dudum, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners. "Their talented group of board-certified periodontists will have access to resources and back-office support to help streamline their practice."

"The importance of comprehensive business and operational support cannot be overstated, as it plays a critical role in a practice's service quality. More than ever, patients want to receive quality care," said Paul P. Towfighi, DDS, MS, of Capitol Periodontal Group. "Our partnership with Specialty1 gives us the opportunity to mitigate administrative work and focus on patient experience with complete visibility."

Headquartered in Northern California, Capitol Periodontal Group features five locations (Sacramento, Elk Grove, Roseville, Folsom, and Davis) offering patients comprehensive and quality periodontal and dental implant care.

"Our partnership with Capitol Periodontal Group exemplifies our commitment to partnering with industry leading dental surgical specialists" said Dr. Matthew Haddad, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Executive Officer, Specialty1 Partners.

Like all Specialty1 partner practices, Capitol Periodontal Group will receive operational advantage while remaining in control of their practice's brand, culture, and team. Specialty1 will support the group by implementing business best practices to reduce administrative responsibility, increase efficiency, and prioritize growth.

About Specialty1 Partners

Specialty1 Partners is a leading provider of emergency and essential dental surgical specialty services, with a multi-site, multi-service, scalable platform positioned for growth. Operating across the country, Specialty1 Partners provides comprehensive business and operational support services to its endodontic, oral surgery, and periodontic practices. The company partners with best-in-class dental surgical specialists nationally with the goal to greatly reduce their administrative burden, so they can spend more time at the heart of their practice—providing high-quality dental care to patients.

For more information, please visit: www.specialty1partners.com.

For Further Information Contact:

Meir Schwarzbaum

305-206-7388

mschwarzbaum@Specialty1partners.com

