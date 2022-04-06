Stampli Wins Comparably Award for Best Company Outlook in 2022

Stampli is recognized as a Top 100 Company with the Best Company Outlook for 2022 among other awardees including Axios, Gem, Stack Overflow, and Zevia

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Stampli , a B2B Fintech leader in Accounts Payable (AP) Automation, today announces it has been recognized by Comparably as one of the Top 100 companies for " Best Company Outlook in 2022 ."

Stampli's “Best Company Outlook in 2022” Award (PRNewswire)

This award is a testament to how fortunate Stampli is to have highly dedicated and passionate employees.

The Top 100 highest-rated companies with the Best Company Outlook are based on positive employee responses regarding their confidence in the future success of the company, and how likely they are to recommend working there to a friend.

Stampli's recognition as a Top 100 company with the Best Company Outlook for 2022 is among other awardees including Axios, Gem, Stack Overflow, and Zevia.

Comparably is an employee review site that collects anonymous employee ratings and feedback in order to help prospective hires evaluate a company. The Comparably site also gives companies insight into areas where employees believe the company excels and where employees see opportunities for improvement. The aggregated reviews reveal valuable information on a company's culture and market compensation, offering a fair and accurate display of employer brands.

"Stampli is honored to receive the Best Company Outlook award from Comparably. This award is a testament to how fortunate Stampli is to have highly dedicated and passionate employees who make our company an exceptional place to work," shared Jena Garrett, Director of Employee Success at Stampli. "We strive to make sure our culture is one of transparency and inclusion. To us, the best compliment comes when employees refer other people in their lives to join the Stampli team."

In addition to the Best Company Outlook award in 2022, Stampli also earned top marks in Comparably's 2021 awards for "Best Company Work-Life Balance," "Best CEO," "Best Company for Women," "Best Company for Diversity," and "Best Company Culture."

Stampli currently has United States office locations in Mountain View, California and Nashville, Tennessee, and internationally in Tel Aviv, Israel and Kiev, Ukraine. In addition to rapidly scaling its global team, Stampli was most recently recognized in G2's 2022 Best Software Awards for "Best Software Products," "Best Accounting & Finance Products," "Best Mid-Market Products," and "Highest Satisfaction Products." Stampli also earned recognition as "The Best AP Solution for 2022" in the FinTech Breakthrough Awards; named on the "Top Fintech Companies of 2021" list by CB Insights; designated one of the "Top 50 Most Promising Startups in Israel" by CTech; named "The Best AP Automation Company in the USA" from New World Report.

About Stampli

Stampli is a complete AP automation platform that brings together accounts payable communications, documentation, corporate cards, and payments all in one place, allowing AP to have full control and visibility over corporate spending. By centering communications on top of the invoice itself, AP departments collaborate and communicate better with approvers, vendors, and anyone else involved with purchases, allowing approvals to happen 5x faster.

In addition, Stampli's AI, Billy the Bot, learns an organization's unique patterns to simplify GL-coding, automate approval notifications, identify duplicate invoices, and reduce time spent on manual data entry. Stampli's flexible platform fits seamlessly into any existing processes and integrates with financial systems, including NetSuite, Sage Intacct, QuickBooks, Microsoft Dynamics, SAP, and more. For more information, visit www.stampli.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stampli