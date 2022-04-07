BIO KOREA, Asia's Biggest Bio-Health Convention, to Open in May 2022

Global Event to Kick off as the Post-COVID Era Begins in Earnest, with Theme "Beyond the Pandemic, into a Next Wave"

SEOUL, South Korea , April 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --Initiated in 2006, BIO KOREA is the biggest bio-health convention in Asia that is dedicated to promoting the international standing of Korea's healthcare industry and ensuring the industry's sustainable growth. BIO KOREA 2022 will take place in COEX, Seoul from Wednesday, May 11 to Friday, May 13, 2022.

In 2021, the international convention faced a challenge of organizing an online-offline hybrid event amidst the pandemic, but against the odds it galvanized its reputation as Korea's leading international bio-health convention, attracting 7,000 participants from 800 companies and organizations in 69 countries. With high hopes for the post-COVID era in 2022, this year's convention is organized under the banner of "Beyond the Pandemic, into the Next Wave." The programs are centered around businesses in the bio-health industry, for example post-COVID, digital healthcare, and up-to-the-minute therapeutic technologies.

With the presence of some of the world's brightest minds, investors, executives, business experts, and researchers, BIO KOREA 2022 will offer important business and global partnership opportunities through business forums, exhibition, conference, and investment fair.

The exhibition showcases the latest healthcare technologies and products with a range of demonstrations. Companies and institutions in the healthcare industry and many embassies set up national pavilions, where stellar businesses will participate as exhibitors. Particularly noticeable is the Metaverse Zone, where some of the most eye-catching future technologies will be demonstrated. Visitors will have opportunities to eyewitness the future of the global bio-health industry and have firsthand experience in the latest technologies.

Another key program, the business forum consists of Partnering and BIO LIVE. Designed to discover potential partnership opportunities and promote technologies and products, the forum also offers 1:1 meeting opportunities to discuss business and research cooperation and networking. The Partnering Center was open on the BIO KOREA 2022 official website (www.biokorea.org) on March 2, where metaverse companies, vaccine ingredients and diagnostic technology exhibitors that are attracting strong attention in Korea, promising startups, clinical trial labs, pharmaceutical companies, and research institutions are looking for business partners. Facing soaring requests globally, the convention organizer plans to run the online and offline Partnering Center 24/7 to maximize global partnership opportunities. Designed for business matching, BIO LIVE aims at bidirectional connections between online and offline participants for public relations and business matching.

The conference offers seminars themed around various topics including technology licensing, bio intellectual properties, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals, where internationally renowned scholars and experts will share their insights with participants and discuss the latest technological developments. Key topics to be covered include vaccines, immunotherapies for cancer, microbiome, Alzheimer's, and regenerative medicine, the sessions are well-organized into major tracks such as digital health and technological business to keep up with the latest developments and best practices and discuss future prospects in bio-health.

The investment fair will serve as a stepping stone for pharmaceutical, bio, and healthcare companies to advance into global markets, where they will showcase their drug development pipelines, advanced technologies, visions, and strategies.

BIO KOREA forms part of the development of the nation's bio-health industry. This year, the international convention is set to further solidify its position as Korea's leading bio-health convention by providing a forum to share intelligence on the global bio-health market and trade innovative future technologies to take the lead in the global market.

