Canon Virginia, Inc. to Exhibit at PLASTEC West Expo 2022

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Canon Virginia, Inc. (CVI) is attending the PLASTEC West Expo, April 12-14, booth #4201 at the Anaheim Convention Center in California. The PLASTEC West Expo shares expo floor space with four other engineering tradeshows. This five shows in one, connects manufacturing to molding to robotics to plastics technologies. CVI provides custom manufacturing solutions, including injection molding and precision mold making for a range of industries to include the medical device industry.

"PLASTEC West is a great platform for Canon Virginia, Inc. to showcase its advanced manufacturing methodologies and services such as injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services; especially for medical product development and high-tech companies looking to find solutions." said Ron Kurz, senior director, Medical Business Division.

This year, CVI will highlight a variety of new advancements, including technologies and services designed to help customers move their vision forward. CVI is committed to helping its customers by using new Canon technologies, innovation and collaboration, advanced manufacturing know-how and a heritage of quality and expertise. The following are just two technologies being highlighted at the show.

Canon Shuttle Mold System – Featuring the newest version of the Canon Shuttle Mold system. The Shuttle Mold System runs two molds on a single molding machine. After resin is injected into the first mold, it shuttles the second mold into position, capitalizing on the cooling time outside of the machine and increasing efficiency. By maximizing the molding machine's downtime during cooling, there are numerous potential cost-saving solutions that may be achieved, including a molder with limited floor space or a molder with an over-molded part. Though there are many applications of the Shuttle Mold, parts and materials with a cooling time of 30 seconds or greater are ideal for this new system.





Vision Edition – Recently, there has been a growing need for automation in the manufacturing industry because of labor shortages and cost. To help address these needs, Canon is promoting visualization of production sites using imaging such as network cameras, industrial cameras and the image processing software "Vision Edition", under the Canon Industrial Imaging Platform*. Canon released Vision Edition–U image processing software in the Fall of 2019 to support automation on production floors. Vision Edition-U works with the collaborative robots of Universal Robots. Canon is the first Japanese company to obtain UR's certified product platform, UR+, an image processing software specially designed for robots made by UR. In combination with a Canon network camera, for example, and linked with a collaborative robot manufactured by UR, this software will serve as the robot's 'eyes', and take pictures and process images of the area close to the robot to the periphery of the workplace, depending on the intended use. For example, when picking and placing parts with the robot, the software should detect and help prevent omissions in the work with image processing. When placing parts on an electronic scale with a robot, the software also helps recognize the digitally displayed weight with image processing, and checks whether it meets the required standard, thus adding value to collaborative robot work.

Since its inception, Canon Virginia has excelled as the Americas' manufacturing center for Canon brand products. Today, that excellence is available to customers outside the Canon family. Canon Virginia is uniquely qualified to deliver individually tailored solutions that exceed companies' most rigorous quality standards and ambitious lead times for a variety of products in a variety of industries.

About Canon Virginia, Inc.

Located in Newport News, Va., Canon Virginia, Inc. serves as the Canon manufacturing, engineering, recycling and technical support center for the Americas. Canon Virginia produces new products using advanced manufacturing methodologies while also serving as a factory service center providing expert customer service in the repair and refurbishment of Canon products. Canon Virginia's manufacturing services extend to injection mold making, contract manufacturing, medical contract manufacturing and aftermarket services. For more information, call 1-866-99-CANON or visit https://www.cvi.canon.com/manufacturing-services/.

*Canon Industrial Imaging Platform is Canon's integrated image management system for production sites. It utilizes Canon's broad range of imaging products and image processing technologies to visualize production sites.

