CINNAFILM HIRES DOM JACKSON AS NEW HEAD OF PRODUCT AND CUSTOMER SERVICES

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinnafilm, Inc. today announced the hiring of industry veteran Dom Jackson as VP of Products and Services. Dom will take over the design and expansion of Cinnafilm's award-winning media transformation software suite, including the PixelStrings on-prem and SaaS systems. He will also ensure product capability aligns neatly with customer business needs.

Dom began his career in industrial automation, developing custom machine-vision-based product inspection systems. In 2006 he migrated into the field of digital video and associated technologies, where he worked initially developing low-level video and audio processing algorithms and later moved into product management. Over his career in the media and entertainment space, Dom has held positions as a technology leader with several major companies, including Telestream, DTS/Xperi, and Warner Media.

"I am absolutely delighted to be joining Cinnafilm," commented Jackson. "I have worked with the Cinnafilm team for many years and have always been deeply impressed both with the company's technologies and with their commitment to the success of their customers. As the technology landscape in the media and entertainment space develops, the need for sophisticated automated content processing is paramount, and Cinnafilm is ideally placed to meet that need. I am incredibly excited to have the opportunity to help shape and develop the company's product offerings to continue to exceed our customers' expectations."

CEO Lance Maurer said, "We have had the great pleasure of successfully architecting challenging projects with Dom in the past, so we know his steady mettle first hand. As our company continues to grow into a cloud-enabled reality, it became evident we needed fresh innovation and vision to improve the product sets for this future. We are thrilled to have him on board and I look forward to seeing what amazing things we can do together."

Dom will join the Cinnafilm team onsite at this year's NAB Show 2022, booth W3912 . For more information, please contact info@cinnafilm.com.

About Cinnafilm

Cinnafilm provides award-winning video and audio processing solutions, and specializes in standards conversions, real-time transcode workflows, high-quality motion-based frame rate conversions, audio/video retiming, deinterlacing, denoising, and pristine playback optimization. Trusted by many of the world's premiere studios, streamers, networks, and their collective creative service suppliers, Cinnafilm's file-based media conversion and transformation tools are essential business differentiators in the demanding field of hyper-quality media delivery. www.cinnafilm.com

