Crediclub chooses Cyberbank from Technisys to embrace digital transformation

Cyberbank, the next-gen digital and core banking platform from Technisys, will enable Crediclub to accelerate the delivery of tailored financial products and redefine the customer experience

MIAMI, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Crediclub, the financial company that specializes in microfinance and digital investments in Mexico, is partnering with Technisys, to implement the next-gen digital and core banking platform, Cyberbank. Crediclub's mission is to deliver exceptional customer experiences via tailored financial products and services, increase transactional capacity, boost scalability, and build a robust and secure digital ecosystem.

Crediclub always seeks to redefine traditional concepts, implement disruptive practices, and use leadingedge technology. During the platform selection process, Crediclub analyzed the market, evaluated leading suppliers on three continents, and chose Technisys.

"We followed the market analysts' recommendations, such as Gartner, and evaluated the world's best digital solutions providers for the financial sector. The decisive factor in choosing Technisys was their ability to deliver differentiated experiences and technology, which will provide our customers the best digital experience and service," said Gabriel Ruelas, Co-Founder and Deputy General Manager of Innovation and Technology Crediclub.

The unique, end-to-end digital backbone offered by Cyberbank Digital and Cyberbank Core - the white-label digital banking platform from Technisys - will natively support key business objectives proposed in Crediclub's strategic plan to transform the lives, for the better, for more than 200 thousand people, especially Mexican women.

"Cyberbank is designed to align technology with the personal needs of each business quickly. We carry a cloud-native, API-centric platform with open banking capabilities, enabling financial institutions to develop applications and services - in real time - to meet market needs," added German Pugliese-Bassi, Co-Founder and CMO of Technisys.

Juan Francisco Fernández, Co-founder and CEO of Crediclub, added: "For us, the Technisys merger with SoFi and Galileo is significant and decisive because it shows that Cyberbank is the technology of choice by prominent fintech companies in the world and will strengthen customer-centric innovation for many more years."

Crediclub is poised to create positive, intelligent, and empathetic, end-to-end digital experiences quickly and effectively with its new solution, establishing itself as one of the most innovative and promising financial institutions in Mexico.

About Technisys

Technisys is a leading next-gen digital and core banking platform that redefines the customer experience. As a best-inclass technology platform, Technisys uniquely delivers differentiation in two keyways. By empowering financial institutions to dynamically create tailored financial products at the speed of commerce, and by offering meaningful recommendations to customers at point of need. We use data-driven insights and integrate them with our unique technology that enables structural flexibility. A flexibility that allows financial institutions to create and tailor any financial product – in real time – to deliver a seamless digital experience at every customer touchpoint whether online, on the phone, or at a branch. Giving banks and fintechs the agility to tailor offerings that become integral to a customer's lifestyle in new and profound ways, down to the segment of one.

About Crediclub

Crediclub S.A. is a regulated financial institution, with more than 2.5 million credit operations and more than $2 billion of loans granted in the segments of productive microcredit, consumer credit, and credit to SMEs, in addition to being a precursor and leader in the part of savings and digital investment. Crediclub was founded by an entrepreneurial team with

high-impact academic and work experiences with the financial support of investors from Silicon Valley and Mexico and has evolved to incorporate high-level talent in both technology and finance. Since its inception, it has focused on solving problems in the financial life of its clients using state-of-the-art technology, combining internal developments with highlevel suppliers. Its technological focus is reflected in its high-efficiency rates and outstanding customer experiences, which has allowed it to grow rapidly with high levels of financial strength.

