GreenPower Announces Participation in Upcoming Industry Conferences

LOS ANGELES, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPower Motor Company Inc . (NASDAQ: GP) (TSXV: GPV) ("GreenPower"), a leading manufacturer and distributor of zero emission electric powered vehicles serving the cargo, delivery, shuttle, transit, and school bus markets, today announced its participation in several major industry conferences and events in the second quarter of 2022.

(PRNewsfoto/GreenPower Motor Company) (PRNewswire)

GreenPower will be showcasing its all-electric, zero-emission vehicle line, meeting with consumers, customers and the investor community.

See below for a full itinerary of events the company will be participating in.

National Association of Fleet Administrators (NAFA) Institute and Expo

April 11-13 in Columbus, Ohio

The NAFA Expo brings together fleet professionals from all over North America in the corporate, government, public safety, utility and education segments.

EV Star Cargo Plus . GreenPower will be exhibiting in booth #934 with the

CALACT Spring Conference & Expo

April 19-22 in Newport Beach, Calif.

CALACT represents the interests of small, rural, and specialized transportation providers.

EV Star ADA . GreenPower will be showcasing its passenger transport capabilities with

Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo

May 9-12 in Long Beach, Calif.

The ACT Expo is North America's largest advanced transportation technology and clean fleet event.

BEAST , EV Star ADA , the EV Star Cargo and available for briefings at booth #911. GreenPower will be displaying, theand available for briefings at booth #911.

Oklahoma Transit Association (OTA) Spring Conference

May 23-25 in Norman, Okla.

OTA represents urban, small urban, suburban, rural and tribal transit agencies in Oklahoma , and is the leading voice in the state for public transit.

CalStart Zero-Emission Truck Showcase

June 7-8 in Fontana, Calif.

The Zero-Emission Truck showcase, sponsored by CARB and CALSTART, will showcase HVIP eligible vehicles and offer a hands-on experience through a ride and drive.

GreenPower will be showcasing its cargo transport capabilities with the EV Star Cargo on display and the EV Star CC featured at the ride and drive.

Government Fleet Expo and Conference

May 23-26 in Detroit, Mich.

Government Fleet Expo is the largest annual conference for public fleets and is known for their conference program and immersive exhibitions serving public fleet professionals.

GreenPower will be showcasing the EV Star Cargo at booth #627.

School Transportation News Expo

June 3-7 in Indianapolis, Ind.

The School Transportation News Expo brings together industry leaders and consumers to discuss topics and conversations that make a difference in the school bus industry.

BEAST school bus which spotlights its expert student transport capabilities at booth #309. GreenPower will showcase its new electricschool bus which spotlights its expert student transport capabilities at booth #309.

American Association of Airport Executives Conference & Exposition

June 5-8 in Seattle, Wash.

The American Association of Airport Executives Conference and Expo features resources and solutions to elevate airport operations.

GreenPower will be exhibiting in booth #607.

Oregon Pupil Transportation Association (OPTA) Summer Conference and Trade Show

June 20-23 in Welches, Ore.

OPTA Summer show will bring together the latest innovations in student transit and provide leadership training for industry professionals.

GreenPower will showcase its new electric BEAST school bus, and industry leader in safety and efficiency.

For more information, visit https://greenpowermotor.com/ .

Media and Investor Contacts:

Allie Potter, Skyya PR

allie@skyya.com

Mike Cole, Investor Relations

mike.cole@greenpowermotor.com

(949) 444-1341

About GreenPower Motor Company

GreenPower designs, builds and distributes a full suite of high-floor and low-floor all-electric medium and heavy-duty vehicles, including transit buses, school buses, shuttles, cargo van and a cab and chassis. GreenPower employs a clean-sheet design to manufacture all-electric vehicles that are purpose built to be battery powered with zero emissions while integrating global suppliers for key components. This OEM platform allows GreenPower to meet the specifications of various operators while providing standard parts for ease of maintenance and accessibility for warranty requirements. GreenPower was founded in Vancouver, Canada with primary operational facilities in southern California. Listed on the Toronto exchange since November 2015, GreenPower completed its U.S. IPO and NASDAQ listing in August 2020. For further information go to www.greenpowermotor.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. © 2022 GreenPower Motor Company Inc. All rights reserved.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE GreenPower Motor Company