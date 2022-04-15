InventHelp Inventor Develops Eco-Friendly Pest Control Solution (BTM-2705)

PITTSBURGH, April 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a safe and natural pest control agent for killing ants, roaches, spiders and mice," said an inventor, from Hagerstown, Md., "so I invented the ECO. My design enables you to control an infestation without harming the environment."

The invention provides an eco-friendly, specially-formulated pest control solution. In doing so, it offers an alternative to harsh spray products/agents. As a result, it enables the user to easily kill ants, roaches, spiders, mice and rats and it helps to protect the environment. The invention features a natural design that is easy to apply so it is ideal for households and businesses. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

