Mercantile Bank Corporation Announces Solid First Quarter 2022 Results

Strong core commercial loan growth, ongoing strength in asset quality metrics, and substantial increases in several key fee income categories highlight quarter

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Mercantile Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: MBWM) ("Mercantile") reported net income of $11.5 million, or $0.73 per diluted share, for the first quarter of 2022, compared with net income of $14.2 million, or $0.87 per diluted share, for the respective prior-year period.

"We are pleased with our financial results during the first three months of 2022," said Robert B. Kaminski, Jr., President and Chief Executive Officer of Mercantile.  "The significant increase in core commercial loans, continued strength in asset quality metrics, growth in several key fee income revenue streams, and managed overhead costs represent the main successes during the quarter and have positioned us to achieve sound operating results for the remainder of the year despite the significant drop in mortgage banking revenue stemming from changed market conditions.  Our entire team continues to do an outstanding job of meeting the needs of our customers, including serving as a trusted advisor and assisting them navigate through the latest challenges of the current economic environment."

First quarter highlights include:

  • Annualized net core commercial loan growth of approximately 11 percent
  • Sustained strength in commercial loan pipeline
  • Net interest income growth
  • Significant increases in several key fee income categories
  • Continued low levels of nonperforming assets and gross loan charge-offs
  • Robust capital position
  • Augmented regulatory capital levels with issuance of additional subordinated notes

Operating Results

Total revenue, which consists of net interest income and noninterest income, was $40.2 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $43.0 million during the prior-year first quarter.  Net interest income during the first three months of 2022 was $30.9 million, up $1.4 million, or 4.6 percent, from $29.5 million during the respective 2021 period due to earning asset growth, which more than offset a lower net interest margin.  Noninterest income totaled $9.3 million during the first quarter of 2022, down from $13.5 million during the first quarter of 2021 mainly due to decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset increases in all other key fee income categories.

The net interest margin was 2.57 percent in the first quarter of 2022, compared to 2.77 percent in the prior-year first quarter.  The yield on average earning assets declined from 3.26 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 2.99 percent during the respective 2022 period primarily due to a reduced yield on commercial loans, mainly reflecting a lower level of Paycheck Protection Program loan fee accretion, and a change in earning asset mix, depicting an increase in lower-yielding interest-earning deposits and a decrease in higher-yielding loans as a percentage of earning assets.  A significant volume of excess on-balance sheet liquidity, which initially surfaced in the second quarter of 2020 as a result of the COVID-19 environment and has persisted since that time, negatively impacted the yield on average earning assets by 47 basis points and 44 basis points during the first quarters of 2022 and 2021, respectively, and the net interest margin by 41 basis points and 37 basis points during the respective periods.  The excess funds, consisting almost entirely of low-yielding deposits with the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, are mainly a product of local deposit growth and Paycheck Protection Program loan forgiveness activities.  The cost of funds decreased from 0.49 percent during the first quarter of 2021 to 0.42 percent during the current-year first quarter, primarily reflecting lower rates paid on local time deposits stemming from a declining interest rate environment.  A change in funding mix, consisting of an increase in lower-costing non-time deposits as a percentage of total funding sources, also contributed to the lower cost of funds.

Mercantile recorded a credit loss provision expense of $0.1 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $0.3 million during the prior-year first quarter.  The provision expense recorded during both periods mainly reflected allocations necessitated by net loan growth; the recording of net loan recoveries and continued strong loan quality metrics during the periods in large part mitigated additional reserves associated with commercial loan growth.  Mercantile's adoption of Accounting Standards Update No. 2016-13, Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments, on January 1, 2022, resulted in a $0.4 million one-time reduction to the allowance for credit losses.

Noninterest income during the first quarter of 2022 was $9.3 million, compared to $13.5 million during the prior-year first quarter.  The lower level of noninterest income almost exclusively reflected decreased mortgage banking income, which more than offset growth in several key fee income sources, including interest rate swap income, service charges on accounts, credit and debit card income, and payroll processing fees.  Sustained strength in purchase mortgage originations partially mitigated the negative impacts of reduced refinance activity, rising mortgage loan interest rates, a lower mortgage loan sold percentage, and a decreased gain on sale rate on mortgage banking income during the first quarter of 2022.

Noninterest expense totaled $25.7 million during the first quarter of 2022, compared to $25.1 million during the first quarter of 2021.  Overhead costs during the first three months of 2021 included write-downs of former branch facilities totaling $0.5 million.  Excluding these transactions, noninterest expense increased $1.2 million, or 4.8 percent, during the first quarter of 2022 compared to the respective 2021 period.  The higher level of expense primarily resulted from increased compensation costs, mainly depicting annual merit pay increases and lower residential mortgage loan deferred salary costs stemming from decreased production.

Mr. Kaminski commented, "We are very pleased with our growth in several key fee income categories during the first quarter of 2022, in large part reflecting our continuing focus on cross selling our market-leading suite of treasury management products and services.  Although residential mortgage loan production is being negatively impacted by current market conditions and rising interest rates, we have successfully penetrated the purchase market and continue to add talented lenders to the mortgage team in an effort to boost production.  Our earning asset yield was positively impacted by the Federal Open Market Committee raising the targeted federal funds rate late in the first quarter, and we are positioned to benefit from additional rate increases, which appear likely based on current forecasts and Federal Reserve communications.  We have made a concerted effort to effectively manage our overhead costs and are continually reviewing our cost structure to identify opportunities to operate more efficiently."

Balance Sheet

As of March 31, 2022, total assets were $5.18 billion, down $81.9 million from December 31, 2021.  Total loans increased $102 million during the first quarter of 2022, primarily reflecting net increases in core commercial loans of $82.0 million and residential mortgage loans of $48.0 million, which more than offset a reduction in Paycheck Protection Program loans of $27.9 million.  The increase in core commercial loans during the first three months of 2022 equated to an annualized growth rate of approximately 11 percent.  As of March 31, 2022, unfunded commitments on commercial construction and development loans totaled approximately $184 million, which are expected to be largely funded over the next 12 to 18 months.  Interest-earning deposits decreased $217 million during the first three months of 2022 as excess overnight funds were used to fund loan growth and securities purchases. In addition, a customer's withdrawal of a majority of funds that were deposited in late 2021 contributed to the reduced level of interest-earning deposits.

Ray Reitsma, President of Mercantile Bank of Michigan, noted, "The strong level of core commercial loan growth during the first three months of 2022, slightly more than one-half of which was from an increase in commercial and industrial loans, provides us with additional opportunities to market treasury management products and services.  Importantly, our core commercial loan growth was achieved with new originations more than offsetting approximately $46 million in payoffs related to customers' sales of businesses and assets, with nearly one-third of the dollar volume of payoffs being associated with credit relationships that were experiencing financial difficulties.  Based on the continuing strength of our commercial loan pipeline and potential lending opportunities communicated by our commercial lenders, we believe commercial loan originations will remain robust in future periods.  We are also pleased with the increase in residential mortgage loans during the first three months of 2022, especially when considering current market conditions and the associated impediments that are limiting market opportunities."

Excluding the impact of Paycheck Protection Program loan originations, commercial and industrial loans and owner-occupied commercial real estate loans together represented approximately 58 percent of total commercial loans as of March 31, 2022, a level that has remained relatively consistent and in line with internal expectations.

Total deposits at March 31, 2022, were $3.98 billion, down $107 million, or 2.6 percent, from December 31, 2021.  Local deposits declined $99.2 million during the first three months of 2022, while brokered deposits were down $7.7 million.  The reduced level of local deposits primarily reflected the previously mentioned customer withdrawal of funds.  Wholesale funds were $398 million, or approximately 9 percent of total funds, at both March 31, 2022, and December 31, 2021.

Asset Quality

Nonperforming assets totaled $1.6 million, $2.5 million, and $3.2 million at March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively, with each dollar amount representing less than 0.1 percent of total assets as of the respective dates.  The level of past due loans remains nominal, and loan relationships on the internal watch list declined in both number and dollar volume during the first three months of 2022.  During the first quarter of 2022, loan charge-offs totaled $0.2 million, while recoveries of prior period loan charge-offs equaled $0.3 million, providing for net loan recoveries of $0.1 million, or an annualized 0.01 percent of average total loans.

Mr. Reitsma commented, "Our asset quality metrics remained exceptional during the first quarter of 2022, depicting our ongoing commitment to sound underwriting and our commercial borrowers' effectiveness in meeting the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and current economic environment, including supply chain disruptions, inflationary pressures, and tight labor market conditions."

Capital Position

Shareholders' equity totaled $436 million as of March 31, 2022, down from $457 million at year-end 2021 mainly due to an increase in the after-tax net unrealized holding loss on securities available for sale resulting from higher market interest rates.  The Bank's capital position remains "well-capitalized" with a total risk-based capital ratio of 13.8 percent as of March 31, 2022, compared to 13.6 percent at December 31, 2021.  At March 31, 2022, the Bank had approximately $157 million in excess of the 10.0 percent minimum regulatory threshold required to be considered a "well-capitalized" institution.  Mercantile reported 15,843,347 total shares outstanding at March 31, 2022.

As of March 31, 2022, Mercantile had the ability to repurchase $6.8 million in common stock shares as part of a $20.0 million common stock repurchase program announced in May of 2021.  No shares were repurchased during the first quarter of 2022.  The actual timing, number and value of shares repurchased under the program will be determined by management in its discretion and will depend on a number of factors, including Mercantile's stock price, capital position, and financial performance, general market and economic conditions, alternative uses of capital, and applicable legal requirements.  The program may be discontinued at any time.

Mr. Kaminski concluded, "Our sustained financial strength has allowed us to continue our regular quarterly cash dividend program and provide shareholders with meaningful cash returns on their investments.  Based on our overall financial condition, including strong capital levels, a healthy commercial loan pipeline, identified client acquisition opportunities, and potential to improve net interest income in rising interest rate environments, we believe we are well positioned to produce solid operating results during the remainder of 2022 and beyond.  We are excited about Mercantile's future and remain focused on being a steady high performer that delivers consistent and profitable growth."

Investor Presentation

Mercantile has prepared presentation materials that management intends to use during its previously announced first quarter 2022 conference call on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, and from time to time thereafter in presentations about the Company's operations and performance.  These materials have been furnished to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission concurrently with this press release, and are also available on Mercantile's website at www.mercbank.com.

About Mercantile Bank Corporation

Based in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Mercantile Bank Corporation is the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank.  Mercantile provides banking services to businesses, individuals and governmental units, and differentiates itself on the basis of service quality and the expertise of its banking staff. Mercantile has assets of approximately $5.2 billion and operates 45 banking offices.  Mercantile Bank Corporation's common stock is listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "MBWM."  For more information about Mercantile, visit www.mercbank.com, and follow us on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter @MercBank and on LinkedIn @mercantile-bank-of-michigan.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements or information that may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.  Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will," and similar references to future periods.  Any such statements are based on current expectations that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from the results expressed in forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include changes in interest rates and interest rate relationships; increasing rates of inflation and slower growth rates; significant declines in the value of commercial real estate; market volatility; demand for products and services; the degree of competition by traditional and nontraditional financial services companies; changes in banking regulation or actions by bank regulators; changes in tax laws; changes in prices, levies, and assessments; the impact of technological advances; potential cyber-attacks, information security breaches and other criminal activities; litigation liabilities; governmental and regulatory policy changes; the outcomes of existing or future contingencies; trends in customer behavior as well as their ability to repay loans; changes in local real estate values; damage to our reputation resulting from adverse publicity, regulatory actions, litigation, operational failures, and the failure to meet client expectations and other facts; changes in the method of determining Libor and the phase-out of Libor; changes in the national and local economies, including the ongoing disruption to financial market and other economic activity caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, unstable political and economic environment; and other factors, including those expressed as risk factors, disclosed from time to time in filings made by Mercantile with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mercantile undertakes no obligation to update or clarify forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.  Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements contained herein.

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)










MARCH 31,


DECEMBER 31,


MARCH 31,



2022


2021


2021








ASSETS







   Cash and due from banks

$

71,480,000

$

59,405,000

$

55,489,000

   Interest-earning deposits


698,724,000


915,755,000


596,855,000

      Total cash and cash equivalents


770,204,000


975,160,000


652,344,000








   Securities available for sale


605,661,000


592,743,000


434,257,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank stock


17,721,000


18,002,000


18,002,000

   Mortgage loans held for sale


14,746,000


16,117,000


40,297,000

   Assets held for sale


0


0


13,159,000








   Loans


3,555,790,000


3,453,459,000


3,364,370,000

   Allowance for credit losses


(35,153,000)


(35,363,000)


(38,695,000)

      Loans, net


3,520,637,000


3,418,096,000


3,325,675,000








   Premises and equipment, net


56,078,000


57,298,000


55,388,000

   Bank owned life insurance


75,508,000


75,242,000


72,395,000

   Goodwill


49,473,000


49,473,000


49,473,000

   Core deposit intangible, net


1,112,000


1,351,000


2,118,000

   Other assets


64,759,000


54,267,000


47,246,000








      Total assets

$

5,175,899,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,710,354,000















LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







   Deposits:







      Noninterest-bearing

$

1,686,203,000

$

1,677,952,000

$

1,605,471,000

      Interest-bearing


2,290,048,000


2,405,241,000


2,039,491,000

         Total deposits


3,976,251,000


4,083,193,000


3,644,962,000








   Securities sold under agreements to repurchase


204,271,000


197,463,000


141,310,000

   Federal Home Loan Bank advances


382,263,000


374,000,000


394,000,000

   Subordinated debentures


48,415,000


48,244,000


47,733,000

   Subordinated notes


88,428,000


73,646,000


0

   Liabilities held for sale


0


0


17,280,000

   Accrued interest and other liabilities


39,800,000


24,644,000


23,826,000

         Total liabilities


4,739,428,000


4,801,190,000


4,269,111,000








SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







   Common stock


286,831,000


285,752,000


299,358,000

   Retained earnings


181,532,000


174,536,000


143,642,000

   Accumulated other comprehensive income/(loss)


(31,892,000)


(3,729,000)


(1,757,000)

      Total shareholders' equity


436,471,000


456,559,000


441,243,000








      Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

5,175,899,000

$

5,257,749,000

$

4,710,354,000

MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED REPORTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)












THREE MONTHS ENDED


THREE MONTHS ENDED



March 31, 2022


March 31, 2021










INTEREST INCOME









   Loans, including fees


$

33,251,000



$

32,985,000


   Investment securities



2,265,000




1,632,000


   Other interest-earning assets



366,000




168,000


      Total interest income



35,882,000




34,785,000











INTEREST EXPENSE









   Deposits



1,825,000




2,717,000


   Short-term borrowings



50,000




36,000


   Federal Home Loan Bank advances



1,864,000




2,027,000


   Other borrowed money



1,258,000




472,000


      Total interest expense



4,997,000




5,252,000











      Net interest income



30,885,000




29,533,000











Provision for credit losses



100,000




300,000











      Net interest income after









         provision for credit losses



30,785,000




29,233,000











NONINTEREST INCOME









   Service charges on accounts



1,416,000




1,155,000


   Mortgage banking income



3,281,000




8,800,000


   Credit and debit card income



1,881,000




1,678,000


   Interest rate swap income



1,351,000




653,000


   Payroll services



638,000




557,000


   Earnings on bank owned life insurance



287,000




277,000


   Other income



423,000




343,000


      Total noninterest income



9,277,000




13,463,000











NONINTEREST EXPENSE









   Salaries and benefits



15,510,000




15,086,000


   Occupancy



2,104,000




2,014,000


   Furniture and equipment



934,000




889,000


   Data processing costs



2,973,000




2,617,000


   Other expense



4,221,000




4,511,000


      Total noninterest expense



25,742,000




25,117,000











      Income before federal income









         tax expense



14,320,000




17,579,000











Federal income tax expense



2,828,000




3,340,000











      Net Income


$

11,492,000



$

14,239,000











   Basic earnings per share



$0.73




$0.87


   Diluted earnings per share



$0.73




$0.87











   Average basic shares outstanding



15,840,801




16,283,044


   Average diluted shares outstanding



15,841,037




16,283,490


MERCANTILE BANK CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

(Unaudited)















Quarterly


(dollars in thousands except per share data)


2022


2021


2021


2021


2021




1st Qtr


4th Qtr


3rd Qtr


2nd Qtr


1st Qtr


EARNINGS












   Net interest income

$

30,885


32,534


31,124


30,871


29,533


   Provision for credit losses

$

100


(3,400)


1,900


(3,100)


300


   Noninterest income

$

9,277


12,632


15,568


14,556


13,463


   Noninterest expense

$

25,742


33,347


26,210


26,192


25,117


   Net income before federal income












      tax expense

$

14,320


15,219


18,582


22,335


17,579


   Net income

$

11,492


11,639


15,051


18,091


14,239


   Basic earnings per share

$

0.73


0.74


0.95


1.12


0.87


   Diluted earnings per share

$

0.73


0.74


0.95


1.12


0.87


   Average basic shares outstanding


15,840,801


15,696,204


15,859,955


16,116,070


16,283,044


   Average diluted shares outstanding


15,841,037


15,696,451


15,860,314


16,116,666


16,283,490














PERFORMANCE RATIOS












   Return on average assets


0.90%


0.92%


1.23%


1.53%


1.26%


   Return on average equity


10.36%


10.15%


13.10%


16.27%


13.02%


   Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent)


2.57%


2.74%


2.71%


2.76%


2.77%


   Efficiency ratio


64.10%


73.83%


56.13%


57.66%


58.42%


   Full-time equivalent employees


630


627


629


634


621














YIELD ON ASSETS / COST OF FUNDS












   Yield on loans


3.87%


4.07%


4.07%


3.99%


4.03%


   Yield on securities


1.52%


1.46%


1.46%


1.54%


1.61%


   Yield on other interest-earning assets


0.19%


0.15%


0.16%


0.12%


0.11%


   Yield on total earning assets


2.99%


3.12%


3.13%


3.20%


3.26%


   Yield on total assets


2.82%


2.94%


2.94%


3.02%


3.09%


   Cost of deposits


0.19%


0.19%


0.23%


0.25%


0.31%


   Cost of borrowed funds


1.82%


1.66%


1.67%


1.73%


1.78%


   Cost of interest-bearing liabilities


0.66%


0.63%


0.69%


0.74%


0.82%


   Cost of funds (total earning assets)


0.42%


0.38%


0.42%


0.44%


0.49%


   Cost of funds (total assets)


0.39%


0.36%


0.39%


0.41%


0.47%














MORTGAGE BANKING ACTIVITY












   Total mortgage loans originated

$

168,187


210,228


259,512


237,299


245,200


   Purchase mortgage loans originated

$

101,409


124,557


143,635


144,476


81,529


   Refinance mortgage loans originated

$

66,778


85,671


115,877


92,823


163,671


   Mortgage loans originated to sell

$

75,747


129,546


177,837


140,497


195,655


   Net gain on sale of mortgage loans

$

3,204


6,850


6,659


7,690


9,182














CAPITAL












   Tangible equity to tangible assets


7.53%


7.79%


8.17%


8.51%


8.36%


   Tier 1 leverage capital ratio


9.04%


9.19%


9.33%


9.47%


9.67%


   Common equity risk-based capital ratio


10.02%


10.12%


10.34%


10.87%


11.11%


   Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio


11.13%


11.26%


11.53%


12.11%


12.41%


   Total risk-based capital ratio


14.09%


13.95%


12.47%


13.09%


13.51%


   Tier 1 capital

$

464,396


456,133


448,010


445,410


437,567


   Tier 1 plus tier 2 capital

$

587,976


565,143


484,594


481,324


476,462


   Total risk-weighted assets

$

4,173,590


4,051,253


3,884,999


3,677,180


3,526,161


   Book value per common share

$

27.55


28.82


28.78


28.23


27.21


   Tangible book value per common share

$

24.36


25.61


25.53


25.03


24.02


   Cash dividend per common share

$

0.31


0.30


0.30


0.29


0.29














ASSET QUALITY












   Gross loan charge-offs

$

205


179


744


68


53


   Recoveries

$

294


1,519


354


386


481


   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries)

$

(89)


(1,340)


390


(318)


(428)


   Net loan charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans


(0.01%)


(0.16%)


0.05%


(0.04%)


(0.05%)


   Allowance for credit losses

$

35,153


35,363


37,423


35,913


38,695


   Allowance to loans


0.99%


1.02%


1.13%


1.11%


1.15%


   Allowance to loans excluding PPP loans


0.99%


1.04%


1.17%


1.20%


1.33%


   Nonperforming loans

$

1,612


2,468


2,766


2,746


2,793


   Other real estate/repossessed assets

$

0


0


111


404


374


   Nonperforming loans to total loans


0.05%


0.07%


0.08%


0.08%


0.08%


   Nonperforming assets to total assets


0.03%


0.05%


0.06%


0.07%


0.07%














NONPERFORMING ASSETS - COMPOSITION












   Residential real estate:












      Land development

$

31


32


33


34


34


      Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


      Owner occupied / rental

$

1,579


1,768


2,063


2,137


2,305


   Commercial real estate:












      Land development

$

0


0


0


0


0


      Construction

$

0


0


0


0


0


      Owner occupied  

$

0


0


100


363


646


      Non-owner occupied

$

0


0


0


0


0


   Non-real estate:












      Commercial assets

$

0


662


673


606


169


      Consumer assets

$

2


6


8


10


13


   Total nonperforming assets

$

1,612


2,468


2,877


3,150


3,167














NONPERFORMING ASSETS - RECON












   Beginning balance

$

2,468


2,877


3,150


3,167


4,085


   Additions

$

93


218


361


522


116


   Return to performing status

$

(213)


0


(50)


0


(115)


   Principal payments

$

(641)


(377)


(291)


(484)


(559)


   Sale proceeds

$

0


(111)


(209)


0


(77)


   Loan charge-offs

$

(95)


(139)


0


(55)


(33)


   Valuation write-downs

$

0


0


(84)


0


(250)


   Ending balance

$

1,612


2,468


2,877


3,150


3,167














LOAN PORTFOLIO COMPOSITION












   Commercial:












      Commercial & industrial

$

1,153,814


1,137,419


1,074,394


1,103,807


1,284,507


      Land development & construction

$

52,693


43,240


38,380


43,111


58,738


      Owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

582,732


565,758


551,762


550,504


544,342


      Non-owner occupied comm'l R/E

$

1,007,361


1,027,415


998,697


950,993


932,334


      Multi-family & residential rental

$

207,962


176,593


179,126


161,894


147,294


         Total commercial

$

3,004,562


2,950,425


2,842,359


2,810,309


2,967,215


   Retail:












      1-4 family mortgages

$

522,556


442,546


411,618


380,292


337,844


      Home equity & other consumer

$

28,672


60,488


59,732


58,240


59,311


         Total retail

$

551,228


503,034


471,350


438,532


397,155


         Total loans

$

3,555,790


3,453,459


3,313,709


3,248,841


3,364,370














END OF PERIOD BALANCES












   Loans

$

3,555,790


3,453,459


3,313,709


3,248,841


3,364,370


   Securities

$

623,382


610,745


577,566


524,127


452,259


   Other interest-earning assets

$

698,724


915,755


741,557


683,638


596,855


   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,877,896


4,979,959


4,632,832


4,456,606


4,413,484


   Total assets

$

5,175,899


5,257,749


4,964,412


4,757,414


4,713,023


   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,686,203


1,677,952


1,647,380


1,620,829


1,605,471


   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,290,048


2,405,241


2,221,611


2,050,442


2,039,491


   Total deposits

$

3,976,251


4,083,193


3,868,991


3,671,271


3,644,962


   Total borrowed funds

$

724,578


694,588


619,441


613,205


584,672


   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,014,626


3,099,829


2,841,052


2,663,647


2,624,163


   Shareholders' equity

$

436,471


456,559


452,278


451,888


441,243














AVERAGE BALANCES












   Loans

$

3,484,511


3,373,551


3,276,863


3,365,686


3,318,281


   Securities

$

613,317


600,852


547,336


483,805


419,514


   Other interest-earning assets

$

784,193


738,328


733,801


619,358


591,617


   Total earning assets (before allowance)

$

4,882,021


4,712,731


4,558,000


4,468,849


4,329,412


   Total assets

$

5,168,562


5,010,786


4,856,611


4,752,858


4,578,887


   Noninterest-bearing deposits

$

1,625,453


1,708,052


1,641,158


1,619,976


1,510,334


   Interest-bearing deposits

$

2,364,437


2,194,644


2,125,920


2,074,759


2,026,896


   Total deposits

$

3,989,890


3,902,696


3,767,078


3,694,735


3,537,230


   Total borrowed funds

$

707,478


632,036


614,061


594,199


576,645


   Total interest-bearing liabilities

$

3,071,915


2,826,680


2,739,981


2,668,958


2,603,541


   Shareholders' equity

$

449,863


455,084


455,902


445,930


443,548


