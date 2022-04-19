Rogers-O'Brien Construction Breaks Ground On 32-Story Skyscraper in Downtown San Antonio

Rogers-O'Brien Construction to partner with Page architecture firm and developer Weston Urban on the new apartment tower, 300 Main

SAN ANTONIO, April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) is excited to have begun construction on 300 Main, a 32-story apartment tower in the downtown tech district of San Antonio. Once completed, the approximately 696,000 square foot building will contain ground-floor retail, a six-level parking garage and 354 multi-family residential units. 300 Main will be the third tallest building in the downtown district of the Alamo City.

Rogers-O'Brien Construction (PRNewswire)

The new tower will offer luxury apartments in the heart of the city. Residents will have access to two amenity decks, a state-of-the-art fitness center, high-end in-unit finishes, and more, all while enjoying unparalleled views of downtown San Antonio.

RO is excited to partner with Page, the architect of record, and the developer, Weston Urban, on this momentous project. The project is slated for completion in 2024.

About Rogers-O'Brien Construction: Founded in 1969, Rogers-O'Brien Construction (RO) has been committed to making our clients successful for more than five decades. Headquartered in Dallas, Texas, with offices in Austin and San Antonio, construction at RO spans across diverse industries, including Corporate, Education, Healthcare, Residential, Hospitality, Mission Critical, Mixed-Use, Senior Living, Worship, Retail, Flood Mitigation, and Industrial. For more information, please visit r-o.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Rogers-O'Brien Construction Co