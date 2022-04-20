Assisted Living Locators Named To 2022 FranServe's Frantastic 500

PHOENIX, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Assisted Living Locators, a leading nationwide senior placement and referral franchisor, has been named to FranServe's annual FRAN-TASTIC 500. The list recognizes 500 industry-leading franchise brands guiding franchisees on the path to becoming successful business owners through franchising.

"Franchising is a doorway for many people looking to be their own boss," said Alesia Visconti, CEO of FranServe Inc. "A brand that makes our annual 'FRAN-TASTIC 500' list demonstrates that it goes above and beyond the norm in helping people fulfill their dreams of business ownership through franchising! It's a brand that sets itself apart!"

Brands on the FRAN-TASTIC 500 list were nominated and chosen for their turnkey model, operational support, and superb training, among other criteria.

"We're honored to be included on FranServe's list of top franchise brands for 2022," said Angela Olea RN, Assisted Living Locators CEO "We pride ourselves on offering a franchise opportunity that provides our owners with the brand power, confidence, and support to help them achieve success with their business. Our Assisted Living Locators franchisees have the backing of our experienced and dedicated corporate team as we work collectively to grow and expand across the U.S."

Assisted Living Locators offers a special incentive for prospective franchisees that are veterans and healthcare professionals, which includes offering an additional 10 percent discount on the initial franchise fee. "We offer an affordable franchise opportunity with a growing customer base, where you can make a difference in your community," said Olea. "We encourage qualified candidates to apply."

With 140 franchises in 36 states and the District of Columbia, Assisted Living Locators offers a NO COST service for seniors and their families providing expert advice on short and long-term care options, including in-home care, independent living, assisted living and memory care.

To learn about Assisted Living Locators franchise opportunities, visit www.assistedlivinglocatorsfranchise.com.

