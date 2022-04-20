Clearwater Analytics to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

BOISE, Idaho, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN), a leading provider of SaaS-based investment accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions, today announced that members of its executive leadership team will be participating in the following investor conferences in the second quarter of 2022.

Sandeep Sahai, Chief Executive Officer, and Jim Cox, Chief Financial Officer, will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the J.P. Morgan 50th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Mr. Cox will participate in one-on-one meetings virtually at the Loop Capital Markets Third Annual Investor Conference on Wednesday, June 1, 2022.

Mr. Sahai will present at and participate in one-on-one meetings at the William Blair 42nd Annual Growth Stock Conference in Chicago on Tuesday, June 7, 2022.

Mr. Sahai will join a fireside chat and participate in one-on-one meetings at the Morgan Stanley US Financials, Payments & CRE Conference in New York City on Tuesday, June 14, 2022.

Mr. Cox will present at the Oppenheimer Annual Software Bus Tour in Santa Clara on Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Webcasts from these conferences will be made available on Clearwater Analytics' investor relations website at investors.clearwateranalytics.com.

About Clearwater Analytics

As the industry-leading SaaS solution for investment accounting and reporting, Clearwater enables growth of assets under management (AUM) for more than 1,100 clients including global insurers, asset managers, corporations, pension plans, and governments. Each day, Clearwater automates data collection, reconciliation, compliance, risk, and performance reporting across $5.9T of AUM with its comprehensive cloud platform and best-in-class service team.

View original content:

SOURCE Clearwater Analytics