GamesCoin Group and Hadean Build the World's First 'Play to Own' Metaverse Platform on the Blockchain

GamesCoin Group and Hadean Build the World's First 'Play to Own' Metaverse Platform on the Blockchain

- Industry leaders collaborate on world's first project to truly revolutionise the gaming experience

BERLIN and LONDON, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GamesCoin Group is building on Hadean's pioneering technology to develop the world's first "Play to Own" metaverse hub for gaming on the blockchain. GamesCoin Group will provide an ecosystem for gamers, game developers, publishers and advertising partners based on its own Ethereum-based blockchain - the GamesChain. The hub will enable players to seamlessly move between different games and virtual worlds, with the GamesCoin token as an integrated currency that can be used in all worlds across the hub GamesCoin Group becomes a game changer in the industry.

In a universe of connected experiences, become the creator of your own world. (PRNewsfoto/Hadean) (PRNewswire)

Players will be able to use NFTs and digital assets in their games, with the ability to transfer NFTs and assets seamlessly across all games on the GamesChain hub - enabling players to play, create and own their gaming experience throughout the metaverse.

By leveraging Hadean's proven metaverse technology to realise virtual worlds at scale, GamesCoin Group will be able to scale and support vast numbers of concurrent users, with greater level interactivity and immersive gameplay than what is currently possible today.

Until now, the impending transformation of the gaming industry has only been known to a select audience. On the 21st of April at MOMENTUM, an exclusive event taking place at MetaTerrace in Dubai that will feature mixed reality experiences and spectacular views of the Burj Khalifa and Dubai skyline the GamesCoin ecosystem will be presented to the general public for the first time.

Hadean CEO Craig Beddis said of the project: "We are thrilled to be working with GamesCoin Group at the cutting edge to develop open metaverse and web 3.0 experiences. By building the first 'play to own' gaming hub that can scale to thousands if not millions of users, we're unlocking vast potential in what's possible."

GamesCoin CEO Alex Suárez concluded: "We are very excited with this partnership to enable a truly large scale gaming hub where players can play, create and own their gaming experiences in an open and scalable metaverse: the Universe Game."

About GamesCoin Group

GamesCoin Group is unlocking an ecosystem for a whole new gaming world by combining blockchain and gaming in innovative ways to enable a digital cosmos offering countless opportunities from multi-utility NFT marketplaces for gaming items to cross-game promotions. Highly secure, compliant and user-friendly wallet technology enables gamers and partners easy accessibility to this next generation gaming ecosystem. Visit: www.gamescoin.io.

About Hadean

Founded in 2015, Hadean are a venture backed startup, reimagining distributed, spatial and scalable computing for web 3.0 and the metaverse. The distributed cloud platform provides the foundations of web 3.0 applications for the metaverse and enterprise organisations alike. Customers include Sony, CAE, Microsoft, Minecraft, the Francis Crick Institute, PixelMax and GamesCoin. Visit: www.hadean.com.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800869/Hadean_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1801139/Hadean_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1800870/Hadean_3.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1273485/Hadean_Logo.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1796720/GamesCoin_Logo.jpg

Contacts:

Courtney Glymph courtney@yourstorypr.com

+44 (0)7867 488769

Be part of an ever growing and interactive environment. (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean) (PRNewswire)

Play, create and own your piece of the Metaverse (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean) (PRNewswire)

Hadean logo (PRNewsfoto/Hadean) (PRNewswire)

GamesCoin Logo (PRNewsfoto/GamesCoin Group,Hadean) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hadean; GamesCoin Group