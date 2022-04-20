Jackpocket Named Official Digital Lottery Partner of the Minnesota Twins

Partnership marks Jackpocket's first in Major League Baseball

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading third-party app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, and the Minnesota Twins today announced Jackpocket as the Official Mobile Lottery Partner of the Twins. This partnership signals Jackpocket's entry into the Major League Baseball (MLB) scene.

With the new season heating up, Jackpocket is providing fans with giveaway VIP tickets, field tours, and other unique experiences for Twins fans and Jackpocket users. Fans can use the code "TWINS" at checkout to receive a free lottery ticket.

"With Opening Day recently behind us, we look forward to bringing Twins fans a new way to play the lottery with this partnership," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "This is Jackpocket's first-ever partner in MLB, and I'm looking forward to this season filled with new opportunities and growth."

In addition to giveaways and VIP experiences for fans, Jackpocket will be the sponsor of the Twins "Hits" series. Every time a Twins player gets a hit in a game, fans will get the opportunity to win a free lottery ticket on the app. The Twins will also be giving away free lottery tickets during high jackpot moments and provide chances to win tickets and other prizes in partnership with Jackpocket.

"We are thrilled to deliver our fans exciting new ways to engage with baseball, Target Field and the lottery," said Twins Executive Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer Meka Morris. "Jackpocket is a perfect partner for the Twins as we continue to evolve our digital and game day experiences to meet our fans where they are."

This is Jackpocket's fifth major league sports partnership and their first in the MLB, adding to its roster of partnerships represented by the NFL, NBA, NHL, and college athletics.

Jackpocket will receive in-game advertising during Twins radio broadcasts for every home game, as well as PA announcements and Target Field videoboard advertising before, during and after each game.

ABOUT JACKPOCKET: Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About the Minnesota Twins Baseball Club

The Minnesota Twins are a Major League Baseball team competing in the Central Division of the American League. The franchise has been a staple of the Minnesota sports and philanthropy scene since moving to the state in 1961. In addition to two World Series titles (1987 and 1991), the Twins have won 12 Division Championships (1969, 1987, 1970, 1991, 2002, 2003, 2004, 2006, 2009, 2010, 2019 and 2020) and three American League pennants (1965, 1987 and 1991). Since 2010, the Twins have played their home games at the award-winning Target Field in downtown Minneapolis. In addition, the Minnesota Twins Community Fund donates more than $1 million annually to benefit youth baseball and softball across Twins Territory. For additional information on the Minnesota Twins, please visit twinsbaseball.com and follow the team on Twitter , Instagram , Facebook , YouTube and TikTok .

