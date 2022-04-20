Latest Version of Skyland PIMS® Advances IDBS' Mission to Accelerate BioPharma Manufacturing

WOKING, UK , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Global life sciences software company IDBS announces the latest release of its Skyland PIMS® software, which seamlessly combines product, process, and patient data across the biopharma life cycle and supply chain, providing insights that accelerate process understanding and ensure product quality. Skyland PIMS version 4.2 introduces new capabilities to accelerate biopharma development and manufacturing by eliminating barriers to data and expanding statistical analysis to further enhance monitoring of processes across modalities, including cell and gene therapies, small molecule, and vaccines.

Through its acquisition of Skyland PIMS, IDBS created the first BioPharma Lifecycle Management (BPLM) offering that supports therapies from process development through commercial manufacturing. Skyland PIMS is purpose-built on the cloud to manage and contextualize data across the clinical and commercial production phases of the biopharma lifecycle, dramatically accelerating time to insight and advancing IDBS' mission to reduce the time, cost, and risk of bringing new therapies to market.

Skyland PIMS version 4.2 enables users to automate access to critical data with a comprehensive data aggregation feature and by extending its API with powerful new ways to directly access data from manufacturing systems, including LIMS, electronic batch records, historians, CAPA, and MES systems. This empowers users to schedule the automatic retrieval of batch data and process parameter values to monitor process variability and support timely analysis.

The latest version of Skyland PIMS also makes it easier for users to generate insights from biopharma manufacturing data with new multiple regression analysis for batches that leverages the raw materials and product genealogy. Additionally, PIMS version 4.2 introduces a Box-Cox data transformation feature for normalizing manufacturing datasets to surface insights, bolster analysis, and identify processes or quality out of trend.

"It's exciting to introduce the latest version of PIMS knowing that the capabilities we are putting in the hands of manufacturing teams will continue to speed access to data allowing faster and better monitoring and analysis, in turn accelerating time to patient and improving quality of life," said Scott Weiss, Vice President Open Innovation, IDBS.

In addition, Skyland PIMS enables process data and knowledge to be efficiently integrated throughout the complex network of internal and external teams, sites, and partners prevalent in today's manufacturing infrastructure. Supported by Skyland PIMS and the BPLM ecosystem from IDBS, drug sponsors and biopharma manufacturing partners streamline knowledge transfer with a persistent, dynamic data backbone that spans the product lifecycle, leading to deeper process understanding and the design and monitoring of more scalable, robust, and higher yielding processes.

About IDBS

IDBS helps life science organizations accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of products and therapies that transform the lives of populations worldwide. From lab through manufacturing, IDBS uses its 30+ years of experience working with a diverse list of customers, including 22 of the top 25 global pharma companies, and deep expertise in scientific informatics and product and process data management solutions to tackle today's most complex challenges. In addition to its proven E-WorkBook platform, IDBS offers innovative software solutions for BioPharma Lifecycle Management. The unique capabilities of its cloud-based IDBS Polar™ and Skyland PIMS® process solutions serve as a digital data backbone for quick access to critical information and key insights across the lifecycle and supply chain. Learn more at www.idbs.com.

MEDIA ENQUIRIES

e | mediaenquiries@idbs.com

View original content:

SOURCE IDBS