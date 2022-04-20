PRESTIGE SKINCARE BRAND, MURAD, DEDICATED TO HEALTHIER SKIN & HAPPIER LIVES, COMMITS TO A HEALTHIER PLANET WITH TERRACYCLE PARTNERSHIP

Murad Prioritizes Sustainability by Launching Free National Recycling Program with TerraCycle®. Wellness for people, wellness for planet.

TRENTON, N.J. , April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In celebration of Earth Month, leading clinical skincare brand, Murad, is partnering with international recycling leader TerraCycle® to divert plastic waste from landfills while turning it into new recycled products. Through the Murad Recycling Program, the brand is now providing customers with the unique opportunity to recycle Murad product packaging while earning charitable donations for non-profits in the process.

Participation in the Murad Recycling Program is simple: sign up on the Murad program page at Murad.com/TerraCycle or the TerraCycle program page at TerraCycle.com/Murad , download your pre-paid shipping label and mail in your Murad empties. Once collected, the packaging is cleaned and melted into hard plastic that can be remolded to make new recycled products. Every shipment of packaging sent to TerraCycle also earns collector points that can be used for charitable gifts or converted to cash and donated to a non-profit, school or charitable organization of their choice.

"Today, consumers understand more than ever the importance of sustainability," explains Dr. Murad. "It has been my life's work, and the foundation of Murad, to help people attain healthier skin and happier lives. Through our newly founded partnership with TerraCycle, we further strengthen this pledge by providing easy steps to help our community support the health of our planet. Because wellness for the planet is just as important as wellness for the people."

The Murad Recycling Program is just the newest addition to the brand's repertoire of sustainability initiatives. This includes Murad's goal of transitioning to a 50% reduction in virgin plastic by 2025, the integration of 50% PCR components by 2030 and to be 100% recyclable by 2030. Achieving these goals will reduce the total amount of virgin plastic going in landfills by 750,000 pounds by 2025 and 1.25 million pounds by 2030.

"Murad is giving their customers the unique opportunity to divert waste from landfills by offering them a way to responsibly dispose of their cosmetic packaging," said TerraCycle CEO and Founder, Tom Szaky. "In turn, by participating in the Murad Recycling Program, consumers can demonstrate their respect for the environment not only through the products that they choose to include in their beauty regimen, but also by how the packaging is disposed of."

Any interested individual, school, office, or community organization can participate in the Murad Recycling Program. To learn more about TerraCycle's recycling programs, visit TerraCycle.com . To learn more about Murad, visit Murad.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @muradskincare.

About Murad

In 1989, dermatologist and pharmacist Dr. Howard Murad founded Murad, Inc., the first modern doctor brand of clinical skincare products, setting a new standard for high performance skincare. For more than 30 years, Murad has been committed to developing clinically proven, cruelty-free products that meet the meticulous standards for safety, efficacy and care you'd expect from a doctor.

About TerraCycle

TerraCycle is an innovative waste management company with a mission to eliminate the idea of waste. Operating in 21 countries, TerraCycle partners with leading consumer product companies, retailers and cities to recycle products and packages, from dirty diapers to cigarette butts, that would otherwise end up being landfilled or incinerated. In addition, TerraCycle works with its partners to integrate hard to recycle waste streams, such as ocean plastic, into their products and packaging. Its reuse platform Loop gives consumers a way to shop for their favorite brands in durable, reusable packaging. TerraCycle has won over 200 awards for sustainability and was named #10 in Fortune magazine's list of 52 companies Changing the World. To learn more about TerraCycle or get involved in its recycling programs, please visit www.terracycle.com .

