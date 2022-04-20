Quest Diagnostics Announces Organizational Changes to Accelerate Growth and Drive Operational Excellence

SECAUCUS, N.J., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quest Diagnostics (NYSE: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, today announced it has made several organizational changes and leadership appointments of seasoned executives to better support the company's two-point business strategy to accelerate growth and drive operational excellence:

Catherine T. Doherty has been appointed Senior Vice President, Regional Businesses. Ms. Doherty has deep knowledge of the company's business, gained through three decades of leadership at the company. In this role Ms. Doherty will oversee regional and enterprise operations, the commercial organization, and marketing. She will also be responsible for driving operational excellence, including Program Drive, the company's quality, cost saving and productivity initiative. Ms. Doherty also co-chairs the company's Inclusion and Diversity Council.



Carrie E. Eglinton Manner has been appointed Senior Vice President, Advanced & General Diagnostics Clinical Solutions. In her expanded role, Ms. Eglinton Manner is responsible for bringing innovative diagnostic solutions to market through Quest's clinical franchises. Before joining Quest, she had gained over two decades of leadership experience in healthcare and medical technology at GE Healthcare. Ms. Eglinton Manner co-chairs the company's African American Employee Business Network.



Patrick T. Plewman , who had led Quest's West region and has been with Quest for more than nine years, is named to the new role of Senior Vice President, Diagnostic Services. He will lead a portfolio of data driven analytics and services businesses which enable employers, providers and others to deliver health care more effectively and efficiently. This portfolio includes Employer Population Health, Employer Solutions, ExamOne, Healthcare Analytic Solutions, and Quest HealthConnect, and recently acquired Pack Health. Mr. Plewman is also a member of the company's Environmental Working Group, a group of leaders charged with identifying new ways to enhance the company's approach to sustainability. Prior to joining Quest he held leadership, business development and strategy roles in molecular diagnostics at SmithKline Beecham and diaDexus.



Mark E. Delaney has joined Quest as Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, responsible for all sales operations. Prior to joining Quest Diagnostics in March 2022 , Mr. Delaney had been Vice President for Sales and Marketing at Hillrom for more than four years, and became Vice President and General Manager at Baxter after it acquired Hillrom. Previously, Mr. Delaney had held senior sales and marketing leadership roles at GE Healthcare, most recently as Senior Vice President and Zone Manager where he had regional responsibility for sales of imaging, patient monitoring, IT, and services.



Richard F. Adams has joined Quest as Vice President and General Manager, Consumer Initiated Testing, a new role. Mr. Adams has extensive experience in e-commerce, digital marketing and customer experience, and will lead Quest's rapidly growing direct-to-consumer testing business.

Also, as previously announced, EVP and Chief Financial Officer Mark Guinan will retire in 2022, and the process to find a successor is underway.

"These initial actions are designed to improve our ability to execute our strategy, and position us well for continued growth," said Jim Davis, Quest Diagnostics CEO-elect. "The transition is going well, and we're excited about the leadership that Mark Delaney and Richard Adams bring us."

"Jim and I believe these changes will help Quest grow and thrive in a post-pandemic world," said Steve Rusckowski, Chairman, CEO and President, who has announced he will transition his CEO and President roles to Mr. Davis on November 1. "These appointments demonstrate the depth and strength of Quest's management team."

