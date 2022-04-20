Sun's Out, Fun's Out: The Toy Insider™ Experts Launch Epic 2022 Spring & Summer Gift Guide

Coveted toys of the season revamp summer classics, beat travel boredom and keep kids' brains sharp when school's out.

NEW YORK, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Families are eager to help kids relish the warmer weather, enjoy long-overdue summer vacations, and make up for lost time with friends and family during the pandemic. Today, the Toy Insider , the toy industry's most influential organization, released its 2022 Spring & Summer Gift Guide online at thetoyinsider.com to help parents find the perfect toys and gear for a season of carefree family fun. This year's guide features more than 260 toys from 130 toymakers across eight different categories, including toys that empower kids to explore and learn; games and activities that bring families together; outdoor and active products to cure cabin fever; and water toys to get your splash on.

Demand for outdoor and sports toys continued to soar in 2021, with the NPD Group reporting greater sales than the year prior in these categories at $5.86B, and the trend is expected to continue this year.

"Despite inflation and price increases that have come along with pandemic living, we know parents will continue to put kids' happiness and wellness first and expect to see significant toy purchases in the months' ahead," says Ali Mierzejewski, Editor-in-Chief of the Toy Insider. "We know parents are looking for the best toys to keep kids entertained, whether it's outside on a sunny day, indoors on those rainy days, or on-the-go while traveling. The Toy Insider's Spring & Summer Gift Guide has got you covered with everything you need for a season of engaging, active and educational fun!"

The season's trendiest toys give classic summer toys a well-deserved upgrade; exercise kids' brains outside the classroom; are eco-friendly and teach green concepts; and beat travel boredom. Plus, new toys are bringing kids' favorite characters to life, including familiar faces from CoComelon, Turning Red, and Blue Clue's & You!.

The Toy Insider's gift guide breaks down toys by play category and age group, from newborns to tweens. Each category includes products spanning various price points, from affordable collectibles to splurge-worthy backyard staples:

ACTIVITIES & GAMES : You'll never hear "I'm bored" with these hands-on activities, DIY kits and family-friendly games that keep kids busy with screen-free entertainment!

ACTIVITIES & GAMES: Ice Cream Butter Scoops (WeCool Toys), Soundiculous (Moose Toys)

BUDGET-FRIENDLY FAVES : Refresh the toy box without breaking the bank—amid the rising costs of consumer goods—with toys, collectibles and activities under $25 .

BUDGET-FRIENDLY FAVES: Aphmau MeeMeows Mystery Plush Series 1 (Bonkers Toys), #Boneless Skateboarders (NSI International)

ENTERTAINMENT TOYS : Bring your kids' favorite characters from movies, TV shows, video games and social media platforms to the real world with playsets, dolls, collectibles and more.

ENTERTAINMENT TOYS: Care Bears I Care Bear (Basic Fun!), Transformers Bumblebee Action Playset (Jazwares)

NATURE & EDUCATIONAL TOYS : Prevent the "summer slide" with toys that sneak in basic STEM concepts and encourage kids to explore the world around them.

NATURE & EDUCATIONAL TOYS: Poppy the Count & Stack Flower Pot (Learning Resources), Coding Starter Kit (Osmo)

OUTDOOR TOYS : Create the hottest playground on the block with backyard gear that gets kids excited to ditch the couch in favor of some serious fun in the sun

OUTDOOR TOYS: Fömalache (Little Kids), Tony Hawk 20-inch 720 Bike (Dynacraft)

PHYSICAL & ACTIVE TOYS : Keep kids moving with a variety of toys that will have them pedaling, climbing, jumping, scooting, and laughing all season long.

PHYSICAL & ACTIVE TOYS: Kick & Score Playgym (VTech), Kid Trax Classic Pedal Cars (Kid Trax)

TRAVEL TOYS : You'll be there before you know it! These compact, lightweight and portable toys provide hours of entertainment and travel well.

TRAVEL TOYS: Tinkle Crinkle Pull & Play Toy (Spin Master), CoComelon Learning Book (Just Play)

WATER TOYS : Beat the heat and treat the kids to splashy fun with pool toys, over-the-top inflatables, water blasters and interactive beach sets.

WATER TOYS: H2OGO! Funfinity Splash Mega Water Park (Bestway), Little Tikes 3-in-1 Splash 'n Grow Water Table (MGA Entertainment)

The Toy Insider team of experts is always on the pulse of what's new, hot and trending in toy land. They review toys all year long, evaluating each toy's features and overall value using five key criteria: play value, originality, skill building, product integrity and fun factor.

Visit http://www.toyinsider.com to read reviews, find the latest in toy news, enter fun giveaways and get the latest parenting tips.

About The Toy Insider

The Toy Insider is the go-to source for product information about children's toys, tech and entertainment. Its team of toy experts publishes two annual gift guides—one for summer and one for holiday—and reviews toys 365 days a year on thetoyinsider.com, a trusted resource for parents. The Toy Insider's content is produced by an editorial team with 125 years of combined experience covering the toy industry. The Toy Insider is published by Adventure Media & Events, publisher of the Pop Insider , a daily pop culture news and review site that will #fuelyourfandom, as well as leading trade publication the Toy Book , which helps its readers stay on the #pulseofplay. For more information, visit thetoyinsider.com and follow them on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and YouTube .

