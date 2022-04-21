Adecoagro announces declaration of cash dividends

LUXEMBOURG, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adecoagro S.A. (the "Company") (NYSE: AGRO), one of the leading agro-industrial companies in South America, announced today its Board of Directors has approved a cash dividend distribution of $17.5 million that represents approximately

$0.1571 per share considering outstanding shares as of today, to shareholders of the Company of record at close of business on May 2, 2022, payable on May 17, 2022.

This dividend distribution is the first of a two-tranche cash dividend payable in two installments. The second installment shall be payable in or about November 2022 in an equal cash amount.

A Luxembourg withholding tax of 15% will be applied to each installment of the gross cash dividend distribution amount.

For questions please contact:

Victoria Cabello

IR Manager

Email: ir@adecoagro.com

Tel: +54 (11) 4836-8651

Skype: +54 (11) 4836-8651



About Adecoagro:

Adecoagro is a leading agro-industrial company in South America. Adecoagro owns over 219.8 thousand hectares of farmland and several industrial facilities spread across the most productive regions of Argentina, Brazil and Uruguay, where it produces over 2.7 million tons of agricultural products and over 1 million MWh of bioelectricity, among others.

