First Financial Bancorp Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Earnings per diluted share of $0.44 ; $0.46 on an adjusted (1) basis

Return on average assets of 1.03%; 1.09% on an adjusted (1) basis

Net interest margin on FTE basis of 3.17%; 12 bp increase excluding loan fees and accretion

Net charge-offs declined 69.3%; Provision recapture of $5.8 million

CINCINNATI, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- First Financial Bancorp. (Nasdaq: FFBC) ("First Financial" or the "Company") announced financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

For the three months ended March 31, 2022, the Company reported net income of $41.3 million, or $0.44 per diluted common share. These results compare to net income of $46.9 million, or $0.50 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021 and $47.3 million, or $0.48 per diluted common share, for the first quarter of 2021.

Return on average assets for the first quarter of 2022 was 1.03% while return on average tangible common equity was 14.93%(1). These compare to returns on average assets of 1.16% and 1.20%, and returns on average tangible common equity of 15.11%(1) and 15.24%(1), in the fourth quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2021, respectively.

First quarter 2022 highlights include:

Loan balances flat when compared to linked quarter 2 , excluding impact of PPP

Net interest margin of 3.17% on a fully tax-equivalent basis (1) , exceeded expectations

Noninterest income of $41.3 million , or $41.5 million as adjusted (1)

Noninterest expenses of $102.8 million , or $100.0 million as adjusted(1)





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The consolidated balance sheets at March 31, 2022 and December 31, 2021 include assets acquired and liabilities assumed in the Summit Financial transaction. The fair value measurements of assets acquired and liabilities assumed are subject to refinement for up to one year after the closing date of the acquisition as additional information relative to closing date fair values becomes available.

Total Allowance for Credit Losses of $137.3 million ; Total quarterly provision recapture of $5.8 million

Regulatory capital ratios remain in excess of internal targets:

Archie Brown, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, "We are pleased to announce another solid quarter of financial results which were in line with expectations. While we encountered some challenges related to mortgage banking and the wind down of PPP, the first quarter was a good start to what we expect will be a very strong year for First Financial."

Mr. Brown continued, "First quarter results included adjusted(1) earnings per share of $0.46, return on assets of 1.09% and return on tangible common equity of 15.75%. These results were driven by provision recapture of $5.8 million, resulting from strong credit quality trends and stable economic conditions, and prudent expense management."

Mr. Brown added, "Improvement in net interest margin highlighted the quarter, with basic net interest margin increasing 12 basis points. The margin benefited from the Fed rate hike and higher asset yields, which we expect to increase further as the year progresses given our asset sensitive balance sheet. In addition, credit quality trends remain excellent, evidenced by stable classified asset levels, lower net charge-offs and provision recapture."

Mr. Brown further stated, "We were also pleased with our ability to diligently manage expenses, which were in line with our expectations despite elevated heathcare costs. First quarter fee income was lower than we anticipated as rising rates negatively impacted mortgage banking revenue. While foreign exchange declined from fourth quarter levels, Bannockburn's income can vary from quarter to quarter, and we expect them to rebound in the near term."

On loan growth, Mr. Brown remarked, "Loan growth was muted in the first quarter as originations were slowed by the peak of Omicron in January and higher payoffs continued as many borrowers sold their business or underlying assets. Loan pipelines are strengthening and we are optimistic about improving loan trends as we move further into the year."

Regarding the Summit acquisition, Mr. Brown commented, "The integration of Summit continues to go as expected. Its first quarter financial performance was in line with our initial expectations, and the cultural fit has proven to be as we had hoped. Given the impact of acquisition accounting, our expectation remains that Summit's contributions will be neutral to overall 2022 financial results, and we remain bullish on the the future success of the Company."

Mr. Brown concluded, "Our first quarter results have laid a strong foundation and we believe our asset sensitive balance sheet is well-positioned for the rising rates that are expected over the course of 2022. We have made strategic efforts to diversify our product offerings in recent years, and we believe those efforts position us to deliver the industry leading services to our clients and returns our shareholders have come to expect."

Full detail of the Company's first quarter 2022 performance is provided in the accompanying financial statements and slide presentation.

About First Financial Bancorp.

First Financial Bancorp. is a Cincinnati, Ohio based bank holding company. As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $16.0 billion in assets, $9.2 billion in loans, $12.8 billion in deposits and $2.1 billion in shareholders' equity. The Company's subsidiary, First Financial Bank, founded in 1863, provides banking and financial services products through its six lines of business: Commercial, Retail Banking, Investment Commercial Real Estate, Mortgage Banking, Commercial Finance and Wealth Management. These business units provide traditional banking services to business and retail clients. Wealth Management provides wealth planning, portfolio management, trust and estate, brokerage and retirement plan services and had approximately $3.3 billion in assets under management as of March 31, 2022. The Company operated 135 full service banking centers as of March 31, 2022, primarily in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Illinois, while the Commercial Finance business lends into targeted industry verticals on a nationwide basis. Additional information about the Company, including its products, services and banking locations, is available at www.bankatfirst.com.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Three Months Ended,

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 RESULTS OF OPERATIONS

















Net income $ 41,301

$ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315 Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23



















KEY FINANCIAL RATIOS

















Return on average assets 1.03%

1.16%

1.49%

1.26%

1.20% Return on average shareholders' equity 7.53%

8.31%

10.53%

9.02%

8.44% Return on average tangible shareholders' equity (1) 14.93%

15.11%

19.03%

16.31%

15.24%



















Net interest margin 3.12%

3.19%

3.28%

3.27%

3.35% Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1)(2) 3.17%

3.23%

3.32%

3.31%

3.40%



















Ending shareholders' equity as a percent of ending assets 13.35%

13.83%

14.01%

14.15%

13.97% Ending tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of:

















Ending tangible assets (1) 6.95%

7.58%

8.21%

8.37%

8.22% Risk-weighted assets (1) 8.85%

9.91%

10.76%

11.12%

11.02%



















Average shareholders' equity as a percent of average assets 13.75%

13.98%

14.14%

13.96%

14.17% Average tangible shareholders' equity as a percent of

















average tangible assets (1) 7.44%

8.20%

8.35%

8.23%

8.38%



















Book value per share $ 22.63

$ 23.99

$ 23.85

$ 23.59

$ 23.16 Tangible book value per share (1) $ 10.97

$ 12.26

$ 13.09

$ 13.08

$ 12.78



















Common equity tier 1 ratio (3) 10.87%

10.84%

11.54%

11.78%

11.81% Tier 1 ratio (3) 11.24%

11.22%

11.92%

12.16%

12.19% Total capital ratio (3) 13.97%

14.10%

14.97%

15.31%

15.41% Leverage ratio (3) 8.64%

8.70%

9.05%

9.14%

9.34%



















AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET ITEMS

















Loans (4) $ 9,266,774

$ 9,283,227

$ 9,502,750

$ 9,831,965

$ 9,951,855 Investment securities 4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 234,687

166,904

32,400

45,593

46,912 Total earning assets $ 13,809,520

$ 13,793,644

$ 13,724,403

$ 14,007,765

$ 13,781,760 Total assets $ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 4,160,175

$ 4,191,457

$ 3,981,404

$ 4,003,626

$ 3,840,046 Interest-bearing deposits 8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822 Total deposits $ 12,783,975

$ 12,885,249

$ 12,667,353

$ 12,711,179

$ 12,371,868 Borrowings $ 701,287

$ 396,743

$ 562,964

$ 749,114

$ 886,379 Shareholders' equity $ 2,225,495

$ 2,241,820

$ 2,261,293

$ 2,263,687

$ 2,272,749



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS















Allowance to ending loans 1.34%

1.42%

1.59%

1.68%

1.71% Allowance to nonaccrual loans 273.09%

272.76%

225.73%

184.77%

199.33% Allowance to nonperforming loans 231.98%

219.96%

192.35%

162.12%

175.44% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58%

0.65%

0.83%

1.03%

0.97% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.49%

0.52%

0.70%

0.91%

0.86% Nonperforming assets to ending loans, plus OREO 0.58%

0.65%

0.83%

1.04%

0.98% Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.33%

0.37%

0.49%

0.62%

0.60% Classified assets to total assets 0.67%

0.64%

1.04%

1.14%

1.22% Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.10%

0.32%

0.10%

0.23%

0.38%





(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard practice in the banking industry to present net interest margin and net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (3) March 31, 2022 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary. (4) Includes loans held for sale.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED QUARTERLY STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)

























2022

2021

First

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Full

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Year Interest income





















Loans and leases, including fees $ 87,182

$ 92,682

$ 96,428

$ 97,494

$ 98,931

$ 385,535 Investment securities





















Taxable 22,096

20,993

20,088

19,524

18,607

79,212 Tax-exempt 4,431

4,127

4,282

4,871

5,043

18,323 Total investment securities interest 26,527

25,120

24,370

24,395

23,650

97,535 Other earning assets 121

71

23

25

28

147 Total interest income 113,830

117,873

120,821

121,914

122,609

483,217























Interest expense





















Deposits 2,623

3,089

3,320

3,693

4,333

14,435 Short-term borrowings 317

10

68

53

67

198 Long-term borrowings 4,544

3,968

4,023

4,142

4,333

16,466 Total interest expense 7,484

7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income 106,346

110,806

113,410

114,026

113,876

452,118 Provision for credit losses-loans and leases (5,589)

(9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450

(19,024) Provision for credit losses-unfunded commitments (226)

1,799

(1,951)

517

538

903 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 112,161

118,532

123,554

118,265

109,888

470,239























Noninterest income





















Service charges on deposit accounts 7,729

8,645

8,548

7,537

7,146

31,876 Trust and wealth management fees 6,060

6,038

5,896

6,216

5,630

23,780 Bankcard income 3,337

3,602

3,838

3,732

3,128

14,300 Client derivative fees 799

2,303

2,273

1,795

1,556

7,927 Foreign exchange income 10,151

12,808

9,191

12,037

10,757

44,793 Leasing business income 6,076

0

0

0

0

0 Net gains from sales of loans 3,872

6,492

8,586

8,489

9,454

33,021 Net gain (loss) on sale of investment securities 3

(14)

(314)

(265)

(166)

(759) Net gain (loss) on equity securities (199)

321

108

161

112

702 Other 3,465

5,465

4,411

3,285

2,705

15,866 Total noninterest income 41,293

45,660

42,537

42,987

40,322

171,506























Noninterest expenses





















Salaries and employee benefits 63,947

62,170

61,717

60,784

61,253

245,924 Net occupancy 5,746

5,332

5,571

5,535

5,704

22,142 Furniture and equipment 3,567

3,161

3,318

3,371

3,969

13,819 Data processing 8,264

8,261

7,951

7,864

7,287

31,363 Marketing 1,700

2,152

2,435

2,035

1,361

7,983 Communication 666

677

669

746

838

2,930 Professional services 2,159

5,998

2,199

2,029

1,450

11,676 State intangible tax 1,131

651

1,202

1,201

1,202

4,256 FDIC assessments 1,459

1,453

1,466

1,362

1,349

5,630 Intangible amortization 2,914

2,401

2,479

2,480

2,479

9,839 Leasing business expense 3,869

0

0

0

0

0 Other 7,383

17,349

10,051

12,236

5,614

45,250 Total noninterest expenses 102,805

109,605

99,058

99,643

92,506

400,812 Income before income taxes 50,649

54,587

67,033

61,609

57,704

240,933 Income tax expense (benefit) 9,348

7,642

7,021

10,721

10,389

35,773 Net income $ 41,301

$ 46,945

$ 60,012

$ 50,888

$ 47,315

$ 205,160























ADDITIONAL DATA





















Net earnings per share - basic $ 0.44

$ 0.51

$ 0.64

$ 0.53

$ 0.49

$ 2.16 Net earnings per share - diluted $ 0.44

$ 0.50

$ 0.63

$ 0.52

$ 0.48

$ 2.14 Dividends declared per share $ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.23

$ 0.92























Return on average assets 1.03%

1.16%

1.49%

1.26%

1.20%

1.28% Return on average shareholders' equity 7.53%

8.31%

10.53%

9.02%

8.44%

9.08%























Interest income $ 113,830

$ 117,873

$ 120,821

$ 121,914

$ 122,609

$ 483,217 Tax equivalent adjustment 1,467

1,386

1,434

1,619

1,652

6,091 Interest income - tax equivalent 115,297

119,259

122,255

123,533

124,261

489,308 Interest expense 7,484

7,067

7,411

7,888

8,733

31,099 Net interest income - tax equivalent $ 107,813

$ 112,192

$ 114,844

$ 115,645

$ 115,528

$ 458,209























Net interest margin 3.12%

3.19%

3.28%

3.27%

3.35%

3.27% Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent) (1) 3.17%

3.23%

3.32%

3.31%

3.40%

3.31%























Full-time equivalent employees 2,050 (2)

1,994

2,026

2,053

2,063































(1) The tax equivalent adjustment to net interest income recognizes the income tax savings when comparing taxable and tax-exempt assets and assumes a 21% tax rate. Management believes that it is a standard

practice in the banking industry to present net interest income on a fully tax equivalent basis. Therefore, management believes these measures provide useful information to investors by allowing them to make peer

comparisons. Management also uses these measures to make peer comparisons. (2) Includes 65 FTE from the Summit acquisition.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





























Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

% Change

% Change

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021

Linked Qtr.

Comp Qtr. ASSETS

























Cash and due from banks $ 230,428

$ 220,031

$ 209,748

$ 206,918

$ 210,191

4.7%

9.6% Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 227,147

214,811

29,799

38,610

19,180

5.7%

N/M Investment securities available-for-sale 3,957,882

4,207,846

4,114,094

3,955,839

3,753,763

(5.9)%

5.4% Investment securities held-to-maturity 92,597

98,420

103,886

112,456

121,945

(5.9)%

(24.1)% Other investments 114,563

102,971

97,831

129,432

131,814

11.3%

(13.1)% Loans held for sale 12,670

29,482

33,835

31,546

34,590

(57.0)%

(63.4)% Loans and leases

























Commercial and industrial 2,800,209

2,720,028

2,602,848

2,701,203

3,044,825

2.9%

(8.0)% Lease financing 125,867

109,624

67,855

68,229

66,574

14.8%

89.1% Construction real estate 479,744

455,894

477,004

630,329

642,709

5.2%

(25.4)% Commercial real estate 4,031,484

4,226,614

4,438,374

4,332,561

4,396,582

(4.6)%

(8.3)% Residential real estate 913,838

896,069

922,492

932,112

946,522

2.0%

(3.5)% Home equity 707,973

708,399

709,050

711,756

709,667

(0.1)%

(0.2)% Installment 132,197

119,454

96,077

89,143

82,421

10.7%

60.4% Credit card 50,305

52,217

47,231

46,177

44,669

(3.7)%

12.6% Total loans 9,241,617

9,288,299

9,360,931

9,511,510

9,933,969

(0.5)%

(7.0)% Less:

























Allowance for credit losses (124,130)

(131,992)

(148,903)

(159,590)

(169,923)

(6.0)%

(26.9)% Net loans 9,117,487

9,156,307

9,212,028

9,351,920

9,764,046

(0.4)%

(6.6)% Premises and equipment 190,975

193,040

192,580

192,238

204,537

(1.1)%

(6.6)% Operating leases 87,432

73,857

0

0

0

18.4%

100.0% Goodwill 999,959

1,000,749

937,771

937,771

937,771

(0.1)%

6.6% Other intangibles 85,891

88,898

56,811

59,391

61,984

(3.4)%

38.6% Accrued interest and other assets 892,119

942,729

968,210

1,021,798

935,250

(5.4)%

(4.6)% Total Assets $ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

$ 16,175,071

(2.0)%

(1.0)%



























LIABILITIES

























Deposits

























Interest-bearing demand $ 3,246,646

$ 3,198,745

$ 2,916,860

$ 2,963,151

$ 2,914,761

1.5%

11.4% Savings 4,188,867

4,157,374

4,223,905

4,093,229

4,006,181

0.8%

4.6% Time 1,121,966

1,330,263

1,517,419

1,548,109

1,731,757

(15.7)%

(35.2)% Total interest-bearing deposits 8,557,479

8,686,382

8,658,184

8,604,489

8,652,699

(1.5)%

(1.1)% Noninterest-bearing 4,261,429

4,185,572

4,019,197

3,901,691

3,995,370

1.8%

6.7% Total deposits 12,818,908

12,871,954

12,677,381

12,506,180

12,648,069

(0.4)%

1.4% Federal funds purchased and securities sold

























under agreements to repurchase 0

51,203

81,850

255,791

181,387

(100.0)%

(100.0)% FHLB short-term borrowings 185,000

225,000

107,000

217,000

0

(17.8)%

100.0% Other 0

20,000

0

0

0

(100.0)%

N/M Total short-term borrowings 185,000

296,203

188,850

472,791

181,387

(37.5)%

2.0% Long-term debt 379,840

409,832

313,230

313,039

583,722

(7.3)%

(34.9)% Total borrowed funds 564,840

706,035

502,080

785,830

765,109

(20.0)%

(26.2)% Accrued interest and other liabilities 487,957

492,210

540,962

476,402

502,951

(0.9)%

(3.0)% Total Liabilities 13,871,705

14,070,199

13,720,423

13,768,412

13,916,129

(1.4)%

(0.3)%



























SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

























Common stock 1,634,903

1,640,358

1,637,065

1,635,470

1,633,137

(0.3)%

0.1% Retained earnings 857,178

837,473

812,082

773,857

745,220

2.4%

15.0% Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (142,477)

(433)

14,230

30,735

18,101

N/M

N/M Treasury stock, at cost (212,159)

(218,456)

(227,207)

(170,555)

(137,516)

(2.9)%

54.3% Total Shareholders' Equity 2,137,445

2,258,942

2,236,170

2,269,507

2,258,942

(5.4)%

(5.4)% Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,009,150

$ 16,329,141

$ 15,956,593

$ 16,037,919

$ 16,175,071

(2.0)%

(1.0)%



FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. AVERAGE CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CONDITION (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





Quarterly Averages

Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 ASSETS

















Cash and due from banks $ 248,517

$ 253,091

$ 245,212

$ 237,964

$ 232,275 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks 234,687

166,904

32,400

45,593

46,912 Investment securities 4,308,059

4,343,513

4,189,253

4,130,207

3,782,993 Loans held for sale 15,589

24,491

28,365

28,348

29,689 Loans and leases

















Commercial and industrial 2,736,613

2,552,686

2,634,306

2,953,185

3,029,716 Lease financing 115,703

67,537

67,159

66,124

70,508 Construction real estate 474,278

460,588

567,091

630,351

647,655 Commercial real estate 4,139,072

4,391,328

4,413,003

4,372,679

4,339,349 Residential real estate 903,567

917,399

937,969

940,600

980,718 Home equity 703,714

709,954

710,794

707,409

726,134 Installment 125,579

106,188

93,937

84,768

81,377 Credit card 52,659

53,056

50,126

48,501

46,709 Total loans 9,251,185

9,258,736

9,474,385

9,803,617

9,922,166 Less:

















Allowance for credit losses (129,601)

(144,756)

(157,727)

(169,979)

(177,863) Net loans 9,121,584

9,113,980

9,316,658

9,633,638

9,744,303 Premises and equipment 192,832

192,941

193,775

200,558

206,628 Operating leases 81,907

801

0

0

0 Goodwill 1,000,238

938,453

937,771

937,771

937,771 Other intangibles 87,602

56,120

58,314

60,929

63,529 Accrued interest and other assets 893,904

946,123

994,060

940,461

998,554 Total Assets $ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654



















LIABILITIES

















Deposits

















Interest-bearing demand $ 3,246,919

$ 3,069,416

$ 2,960,388

$ 2,973,930

$ 2,948,682 Savings 4,145,615

4,195,504

4,150,610

4,096,077

3,815,314 Time 1,231,266

1,428,872

1,574,951

1,637,546

1,767,826 Total interest-bearing deposits 8,623,800

8,693,792

8,685,949

8,707,553

8,531,822 Noninterest-bearing 4,160,175

4,191,457

3,981,404

4,003,626

3,840,046 Total deposits 12,783,975

12,885,249

12,667,353

12,711,179

12,371,868 Federal funds purchased and securities sold

















under agreements to repurchase 45,358

79,382

186,401

194,478

184,483 FHLB short-term borrowings 257,800

2,445

63,463

40,846

67,222 Other 12,889

654

0

0

0 Total short-term borrowings 316,047

82,481

249,864

235,324

251,705 Long-term debt 385,240

314,262

313,100

513,790

634,674 Total borrowed funds 701,287

396,743

562,964

749,114

886,379 Accrued interest and other liabilities 474,162

512,605

504,198

491,489

511,658 Total Liabilities 13,959,424

13,794,597

13,734,515

13,951,782

13,769,905



















SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

















Common stock 1,638,321

1,637,828

1,635,833

1,633,950

1,636,884 Retained earnings 841,652

822,500

783,760

754,456

726,351 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,448)

8,542

36,917

25,832

42,253 Treasury stock, at cost (216,030)

(227,050)

(195,217)

(150,551)

(132,739) Total Shareholders' Equity 2,225,495

2,241,820

2,261,293

2,263,687

2,272,749 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 16,184,919

$ 16,036,417

$ 15,995,808

$ 16,215,469

$ 16,042,654























FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)











Quarterly Averages





March 31, 2022

December 31, 2021

March 31, 2021





Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Balance

Interest

Yield

Earning assets





































Investments:





































Investment securities

$ 4,308,059

$ 26,527

2.50%

$ 4,343,513

$ 25,120

2.29%

$ 3,782,993

$ 23,650

2.54%

Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

234,687

121

0.21%

166,904

71

0.17%

46,912

28

0.24%

Gross loans (1)

9,266,774

87,182

3.82%

9,283,227

92,682

3.96%

9,951,855

98,931

4.03%

Total earning assets

13,809,520

113,830

3.34%

13,793,644

117,873

3.39%

13,781,760

122,609

3.61%









































Nonearning assets





































Allowance for credit losses

(129,601)









(144,756)









(177,863)









Cash and due from banks

248,517









253,091









232,275









Accrued interest and other assets

2,256,483









2,134,438









2,206,482









Total assets

$ 16,184,919









$ 16,036,417









$ 16,042,654

















































Interest-bearing liabilities





































Deposits:





































Interest-bearing demand

$ 3,246,919

$ 492

0.06%

$ 3,069,416

$ 461

0.06%

$ 2,948,682

$ 534

0.07%

Savings

4,145,615

850

0.08%

4,195,504

901

0.09%

3,815,314

1,178

0.13%

Time

1,231,266

1,281

0.42%

1,428,872

1,727

0.48%

1,767,826

2,621

0.60%

Total interest-bearing deposits

8,623,800

2,623

0.12%

8,693,792

3,089

0.14%

8,531,822

4,333

0.21%

Borrowed funds





































Short-term borrowings

316,047

317

0.41%

82,481

10

0.05%

251,705

67

0.11%

Long-term debt

385,240

4,544

4.78%

314,262

3,968

5.01%

634,674

4,333

2.77%

Total borrowed funds

701,287

4,861

2.81%

396,743

3,978

3.98%

886,379

4,400

2.01%

Total interest-bearing liabilities

9,325,087

7,484

0.33%

9,090,535

7,067

0.31%

9,418,201

8,733

0.38%









































Noninterest-bearing liabilities





































Noninterest-bearing demand deposits

4,160,175









4,191,457









3,840,046









Other liabilities

474,162









512,605









511,658









Shareholders' equity

2,225,495









2,241,820









2,272,749









Total liabilities & shareholders' equity

$ 16,184,919









$ 16,036,417









$ 16,042,654

















































Net interest income

$ 106,346









$ 110,806









$ 113,876









Net interest spread









3.01%









3.08%









3.23%

Net interest margin









3.12%









3.19%









3.35%









































Tax equivalent adjustment









0.05%









0.04%









0.05%

Net interest margin (fully tax equivalent)









3.17%









3.23%









3.40%

















































































(1) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. NET INTEREST MARGIN RATE/VOLUME ANALYSIS (1) (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)























































Linked Qtr. Income Variance

Comparable Qtr. Income Variance



Rate

Volume

Total

Rate

Volume

Total Earning assets























Investment securities

$ 2,220

$ (813)

$ 1,407

$ (356)

$ 3,233

$ 2,877 Interest-bearing deposits with other banks

17

33

50

(4)

97

93 Gross loans (2)

(3,404)

(2,096)

(5,500)

(5,304)

(6,445)

(11,749) Total earning assets

(1,167)

(2,876)

(4,043)

(5,664)

(3,115)

(8,779)

























Interest-bearing liabilities























Total interest-bearing deposits

$ (386)

$ (80)

$ (466)

$ (1,738)

$ 28

$ (1,710) Borrowed funds























Short-term borrowings

75

232

307

185

65

250 Long-term debt

(179)

755

576

3,153

(2,942)

211 Total borrowed funds

(104)

987

883

3,338

(2,877)

461 Total interest-bearing liabilities

(490)

907

417

1,600

(2,849)

(1,249) Net interest income (1)

$ (677)

$ (3,783)

$ (4,460)

$ (7,264)

$ (266)

$ (7,530)











































(1) Not tax equivalent.













(2) Loans held for sale and nonaccrual loans are included in gross loans.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CREDIT QUALITY (Dollars in thousands) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 ALLOWANCE FOR CREDIT LOSS ACTIVITY











Balance at beginning of period $ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 169,923

$ 175,679 Purchase accounting ACL for PCD 0

17

0

0

0 Provision for credit losses (5,589)

(9,525)

(8,193)

(4,756)

3,450 Gross charge-offs

















Commercial and industrial 2,845

1,364

2,617

3,729

7,910 Lease financing 131

0

0

0

0 Construction real estate 0

1,496

0

0

2 Commercial real estate 0

9,150

1,030

2,041

1,250 Residential real estate 22

6

74

46

1 Home equity 21

22

200

240

611 Installment 177

184

37

77

36 Credit card 246

149

230

179

222 Total gross charge-offs 3,442

12,371

4,188

6,312

10,032 Recoveries

















Commercial and industrial 379

201

869

205

337 Lease financing 33

0

0

0

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

3

0 Commercial real estate 222

4,292

223

75

195 Residential real estate 90

74

56

54

44 Home equity 265

303

426

317

177 Installment 21

27

53

37

34 Credit card 159

71

67

44

39 Total recoveries 1,169

4,968

1,694

735

826 Total net charge-offs 2,273

7,403

2,494

5,577

9,206 Ending allowance for credit losses $ 124,130

$ 131,992

$ 148,903

$ 159,590

$ 169,923



















NET CHARGE-OFFS TO AVERAGE LOANS AND LEASES (ANNUALIZED)











Commercial and industrial 0.37%

0.18%

0.26%

0.48%

1.01% Lease financing 0.34%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00% Construction real estate 0.00%

1.29%

0.00%

0.00%

0.00% Commercial real estate (0.02)%

0.44%

0.07%

0.18%

0.10% Residential real estate (0.03)%

(0.03)%

0.01%

0.00%

(0.02)% Home equity (0.14)%

(0.16)%

(0.13)%

(0.04)%

0.24% Installment 0.50%

0.59%

(0.07)%

0.19%

0.01% Credit card 0.67%

0.58%

1.29%

1.12%

1.59% Total net charge-offs 0.10%

0.32%

0.10%

0.23%

0.38%



















COMPONENTS OF NONPERFORMING LOANS, NONPERFORMING ASSETS, AND UNDERPERFORMING ASSETS Nonaccrual loans (1)

















Commercial and industrial $ 14,390

$ 17,362

$ 15,160

$ 27,426

$ 24,941 Lease financing 249

203

0

16

0 Construction real estate 0

0

0

0

0 Commercial real estate 19,843

19,512

38,564

45,957

44,514 Residential real estate 7,432

8,305

9,416

9,480

11,359 Home equity 3,377

2,922

2,735

3,376

4,286 Installment 163

88

91

115

146 Nonaccrual loans 45,454

48,392

65,966

86,370

85,246 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (TDRs) 8,055

11,616

11,448

12,070

11,608 Total nonperforming loans 53,509

60,008

77,414

98,440

96,854 Other real estate owned (OREO) 72

98

340

340

854 Total nonperforming assets 53,581

60,106

77,754

98,780

97,708 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 87

137

104

155

92 Total underperforming assets $ 53,668

$ 60,243

$ 77,858

$ 98,935

$ 97,800 Total classified assets $ 106,839

$ 104,815

$ 165,462

$ 182,516

$ 196,782



















CREDIT QUALITY RATIOS











Allowance for credit losses to

















Nonaccrual loans 273.09%

272.76%

225.73%

184.77%

199.33% Nonperforming loans 231.98%

219.96%

192.35%

162.12%

175.44% Total ending loans 1.34%

1.42%

1.59%

1.68%

1.71% Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.58%

0.65%

0.83%

1.03%

0.97% Nonaccrual loans to total loans 0.49%

0.52%

0.70%

0.91%

0.86% Nonperforming assets to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.58%

0.65%

0.83%

1.04%

0.98% Total assets 0.33%

0.37%

0.49%

0.62%

0.60% Nonperforming assets, excluding accruing TDRs to

















Ending loans, plus OREO 0.49%

0.52%

0.71%

0.91%

0.87% Total assets 0.28%

0.30%

0.42%

0.54%

0.53% Classified assets to total assets 0.67%

0.64%

1.04%

1.14%

1.22%



(1) Nonaccrual loans include nonaccrual TDRs of $16.2 million, $16.0 million, $20.3 million, $21.5 million, and $20.9 million, as of March 31, 2022, December 31, 2021, September 30, 2021, June

30, 2021, and March 31, 2021, respectively.

FIRST FINANCIAL BANCORP. CAPITAL ADEQUACY (Dollars in thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited)





















Mar. 31,

Dec. 31,

Sep. 30,

June 30,

Mar. 31,

2022

2021

2021

2021

2021 PER COMMON SHARE

















Market Price

















High $ 26.73

$ 25.79

$ 24.06

$ 26.02

$ 26.40 Low $ 22.92

$ 22.89

$ 21.48

$ 23.35

$ 17.62 Close $ 23.05

$ 24.38

$ 23.41

$ 23.63

$ 24.00



















Average shares outstanding - basic 93,383,932

92,903,900

94,289,097

96,123,645

96,873,940 Average shares outstanding - diluted 94,263,925

93,761,909

95,143,930

97,009,712

97,727,527 Ending shares outstanding 94,451,496

94,149,240

93,742,797

96,199,509

97,517,693



















Total shareholders' equity $ 2,137,445

$ 2,258,942

$ 2,236,170

$ 2,269,507

$ 2,258,942



















REGULATORY CAPITAL Preliminary















Common equity tier 1 capital $ 1,272,115

$ 1,262,789

$ 1,316,059

$ 1,333,209

$ 1,334,882 Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 10.87%

10.84%

11.54%

11.78%

11.81% Tier 1 capital $ 1,316,020

$ 1,306,571

$ 1,359,297

$ 1,376,333

$ 1,377,892 Tier 1 ratio 11.24%

11.22%

11.92%

12.16%

12.19% Total capital $ 1,635,003

$ 1,642,549

$ 1,706,513

$ 1,732,930

$ 1,741,755 Total capital ratio 13.97%

14.10%

14.97%

15.31%

15.41% Total capital in excess of minimum requirement $ 406,011

$ 419,754

$ 509,536

$ 544,478

$ 554,834 Total risk-weighted assets $ 11,704,681

$ 11,645,666

$ 11,399,782

$ 11,318,590

$ 11,304,012 Leverage ratio 8.64%

8.70%

9.05%

9.14%

9.34%



















OTHER CAPITAL RATIOS

















Ending shareholders' equity to ending assets 13.35%

13.83%

14.01%

14.15%

13.97% Ending tangible shareholders' equity to ending tangible assets (1) 6.95%

7.58%

8.21%

8.37%

8.22% Average shareholders' equity to average assets 13.75%

13.98%

14.14%

13.96%

14.17% Average tangible shareholders' equity to average tangible assets (1) 7.44%

8.20%

8.35%

8.23%

8.38%



















REPURCHASE PROGRAM (2)

















Shares repurchased 0

0

2,484,295

1,308,945

840,115 Average share repurchase price N/A

N/A

$ 23.04

$ 25.11

$ 21.40 Total cost of shares repurchased N/A

N/A

$ 57,231

$ 32,864

$ 17,982





















(1) Non-GAAP measure. For details on the calculation of these non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to the GAAP financial measure, see the sections titled "Use of Non-GAAP

Financial Measures" in this release and "Appendix: Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation" in the accompanying slide presentation. (2) Represents share repurchases as part of publicly announced plans.

























N/A = Not applicable



















