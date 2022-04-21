Former IRS Director Joins Meadows Collier Law Firm in Dallas

Damon Rowe brings two decades of agency experience to noted tax litigation practice

DALLAS, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Damon Rowe, the former executive director of the Internal Revenue Service's Office of Fraud Enforcement, has joined Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman LLP in Dallas. Mr. Rowe will focus his practice on white-collar defense, federal tax disputes and governmental regulatory litigation. He has expertise in many areas including cryptocurrency, financial crimes, civil and criminal tax, money laundering, fraud, internal investigations and the Bank Secrecy Act.

Mr. Rowe began his IRS career in 1998 as a special agent and held numerous leadership positions for the agency including as Special Agent in Charge for both the Los Angeles and Dallas field offices.

In leading the Office of Fraud Enforcement, he implemented strategies to evaluate emerging threats through an increased reliance on data science and analytics, while establishing revised metrics, streamlined processes and a revamped organizational structure for the office. Those strategic decisions resulted in a dramatic increase in multimillion-dollar fraud schemes referred for civil fraud penalties as well as referrals for criminal investigation and prosecution.

Prior to serving in this role, Mr. Rowe was executive director of the Office of International Operations for the IRS's Criminal Investigation Division. During his tenure, the office increased its global footprint to detect financial-related cybercrimes and international money laundering and provided investigative support to federal task forces combating domestic and international terrorism.

Mr. Rowe is currently an adjunct professor at the Texas A&M School of Law, where he teaches a course in international white-collar crime.

"After two decades of public service, I felt the time was right to return to my Texas roots," says Mr. Rowe. "Meadows Collier is respected nationwide as a leader in managing complex tax litigation and successfully defending clients in cases involving innovative claims and significant financial exposure. This is the right fit for me and I'm excited about the opportunities."

Mr. Rowe earned a Master of Laws degree in taxation from the Dedman School of Law at Southern Methodist University and his law degree from the Thurgood Marshall School of Law at Texas Southern University. He received his undergraduate degree from the University of Houston.

Attorneys with Meadows, Collier, Reed, Cousins, Crouch & Ungerman bring both dedication and experience to clients' legal matters. With origins in tax planning and tax litigation practice, the firm also provides counsel to clients with a variety of other specialized legal needs, including business and estate planning, probate, real estate, securities, banking, and commercial litigation. The firm also has a longstanding concentration in the area of white-collar defense and government regulatory practice.

