G2 Names Yext a 2022 Best Software Awards Winner in Three Categories

Yext continues to be recognized as a leading software provider with hundreds of positive customer reviews on G2.

NEW YORK, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yext, Inc. (NYSE: YEXT), the Answers Company, today announced it has been named a winner of G2's 2022 Best Software Awards. The company earned this designation in three separate categories, including " Analytics and AI ," " Commerce ," and " Marketing and Digital Advertising ."

Yext, Inc. (PRNewswire)

"The world's best businesses know that customers, employees, and partners can ask questions about them anywhere. Yext helps companies of all sizes deliver perfect answers everywhere," said Marc Ferrentino, President and Chief Operating Officer at Yext. "Our continued recognition on G2 demonstrates our commitment to driving real impact for our customers. We appreciate the honor and are tremendously grateful for the invaluable feedback we receive as we work to put businesses in control of their digital experiences in every channel."

Although this is the company's first time appearing on G2's Best Software lists, Yext regularly scores top marks in G2's quarterly reports. The latest reports for Spring '22 were no exception — Yext was named a "Leader" in 23 reports – ranked #1 in 11 – and was added to 30 new reports as its innovative Support Answers solution continues to build momentum. Some recent customer reviews include:

User in Customer Experience "Yext is built to be extremely user friendly. Everything is easy to find, action, and understand." -

User in CRM & Loyalty "Not only does Yext provide search solutions, help our business grow, and deliver answers to our guests, but they genuinely take the time to collaborate in any way necessary to do what's best for your company." -

"Our annual Best Software List aims to guide buyers on their purchasing decisions, knowing they can trust in the credibility and objectivity of our scoring algorithms," said Godard Abel, co-founder and CEO, G2. "We applaud those companies named to our 2022 list, as they've earned satisfaction among their customers as well as an impressive market presence."

To learn more, view G2's 2022 Best Software List and read more about G2's methodology .

About Yext

Yext (NYSE: YEXT) is the Answers Company and is on a mission to empower every company in the world to provide authoritative answers to every question about their organization. Yext leverages AI to collect and organize a company's information and deliver it — in the form of answers — to customers, employees, and partners. Yext's Answers Platform works by pulling in information, organizing it into a Knowledge Graph and then delivering it via a set of platform services, including Listings, Search, Pages & Reviews. Brands like Verizon, Subway and Marriott — as well as organizations like the U.S. State Department and World Health Organization — trust Yext to radically improve their business and deliver perfect answers everywhere.

About G2

G2 is the world's largest and most trusted software marketplace, helping more than 60 million people every year make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Thousands of companies partner with G2 to build their reputation, manage their software spend, and grow their business -- including Salesforce, Hubspot, Zoom, Adobe and more. For more information, visit www.g2.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

CONTACT: Gordon Knapp, pr@yext.com

Yext logo. (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewsFoto/Yext) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Yext, Inc.