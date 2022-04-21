GOODYEAR INTRODUCES NEW ALL-SEASON TIRES UNDER MASTERCRAFT COURSER LINE

New Mastercraft tires boast all-season performance, improved treadwear and noise barriers for quieter ride

AKRON, Ohio, April 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced an expansion of its Mastercraft® Courser portfolio, introducing the Courser® Trail™ and Trail HD™, as well as the Courser® Quest™ and Quest Plus™. The four new all-season tires are now available.

"Mastercraft continues to serve a unique need within Goodyear's multi-brand portfolio," said Michiel Kramer, general manager, Consumer Product Marketing. "Tread life and enhanced all-season performance were important factors when designing our new Courser product lines, giving drivers the ability to handle whatever the day may bring, whether that's driving off-road with the new Courser Trail or Trail HD, or going about your daily commute with the Courser Quest or Quest Plus."

Off-Road Confidence with Courser Trail and Trail HD

Long-lasting, all-terrain tires that provide optimal traction, the Courser Trail and Trail HD are dependable tires for everyday use, while also giving drivers the confidence to go beyond the asphalt.

With raised black lettering on its sidewall, and bold, aggressive upper sidewall styling, the Courser Trail and Courser Trail HD combine style and performance and are equipped with the following features:

Reliable wet braking and handling for dependable all-season performance;

Three-Peak Mountain Snowflake designation on the Courser Trail;

Small Noise Barrier ™ Walls between shoulder blocks to help reduce wind noise;

Stone Armor ™ Ribs between tread blocks provide robust barrier to stone drilling and rock sticking; and

Winter Biters™ Treads embedded into tread blocks for improved snow acceleration and braking.

Ranging from 15- to 20-inch wheel diameters, the Mastercraft Courser Trail is available now in 28 P-metric sizes, and the Courser Trail HD is available in 30 LT sizes.

All-Season Dependability with Courser Quest and Quest Plus

The Courser Quest and Quest Plus provide dependable performance in wet and snowy conditions, giving drivers the confidence to get where they need to go all year round.

The Courser Quest fits most passenger cars and minivans, while the Courser Quest Plus is designed for pickups and SUVs of all sizes. The Courser Quest and Quest Plus include the following features:

Water evacuation grooves that offer hydroplane resistance;

Enriched silica tread compound for enhanced grip in wet and snowy conditions;

Optimized tread profile for excellent traction and reliable handling when cornering;

Noise Barrier™ Walls make for a quiet ride by reducing wind noise; and

Reinforced internal construction for more even treadwear across all tread blocks for more miles.

Ranging from 15- to 22-inch wheel diameters, the Courser Quest is available in 23 popular sizes, and the Courser Quest Plus is available in 46 sizes.

For more information on these new products and the entire Mastercraft portfolio, visit MastercraftTires.com.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 72,000 people and manufactures its products in 57 facilities in 23 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg, Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to www.goodyear.com/corporate.

